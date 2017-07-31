Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest will start August 1

Johnson Financial Group and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) will partner to hold the second annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest, the two organizations announced today.

The month-long, online nomination period opens tomorrow for anyone to nominate a Wisconsin-made product. A popular vote will then determine the top 16 products to compete in the new Manufacturing Madness, a bracket-style tournament with three rounds of product match-ups, to decide the overall winner.

“This contest is a great way to show off all the cool things that are made in Wisconsin, but it is also an opportunity to highlight the rewarding careers available in manufacturing,” Kurt R. Bauer, president and CEO of WMC said. “We want to see products both big and small, from every corner of the state. Simply put, we want to find the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”

Last year, over 300 products were nominated and over 20,000 votes were cast before Harley-Davidson’s Milwaukee Eight engine took the prize. Johnsonville Sausage brats and Marinette Marine littoral combat ships were among the 2016 nominees.

“We are proud to once again partner with WMC on this exciting program that puts a spotlight on the success of our manufacturers,” Tom Bolger, president and CEO of Johnson Financial Group said.

This year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin will be announced on October 16 at the State of Wisconsin Business & Industry Luncheon in Madison.