Caterpillar picks Deerfield for Chicago-area HQ

Northern suburb will be global headquarters

by

April 19, 2017, 9:19 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/caterpillar-picks-deerfield-for-chicago-area-hq/

Caterpillar Inc. will move its global headquarters from Peoria to Deerfield, Illinois to make its corporate offices more accessible to customers, dealers and employees.

Caterpillar's future headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois.

Caterpillar’s future headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois.

“This site gives our employees many options to live in either an urban or suburban environment. We know we have to compete for the best talent to grow our company, and this location will appeal to our diverse, global team, today and in the future,” said Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar chief executive officer, adding the location was chosen for its proximity to O’Hare International Airport and the Chicago Metra commuter train.

The company said earlier this year it would move its headquarters out of Peoria to the Chicago area. The plans call for about 100 employees to relocate later this year and a total of 300 to make the move when the new headquarters is fully operational, by mid-2018.

“As we’ve previously indicated, the vast majority of our employees currently in the Peoria area will not be relocating to our new headquarters,” said Umpleby. “With our strong presence of over 12,000 employees in central Illinois, we’ll continue our philanthropic support and civic involvement.”

Caterpillar in 2011 acquired South Milwaukee-based Bucyrus International Inc. and established its global mining headquarters in Oak Creek. But as the mining sector has undergone a prolonged downturn, the company has reduced its presence and its workforce in southeastern Wisconsin. In 2015, Caterpillar closed its Oak Creek corporate office complex. Last year, the company announced it would move about 200 engineering jobs from its South Milwaukee operations to Arizona as part of the creation of a central hub for its surface mining and technology offices.

Caterpillar Inc. will move its global headquarters from Peoria to Deerfield, Illinois to make its corporate offices more accessible to customers, dealers and employees.

Caterpillar's future headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois.

Caterpillar’s future headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois.

“This site gives our employees many options to live in either an urban or suburban environment. We know we have to compete for the best talent to grow our company, and this location will appeal to our diverse, global team, today and in the future,” said Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar chief executive officer, adding the location was chosen for its proximity to O’Hare International Airport and the Chicago Metra commuter train.

The company said earlier this year it would move its headquarters out of Peoria to the Chicago area. The plans call for about 100 employees to relocate later this year and a total of 300 to make the move when the new headquarters is fully operational, by mid-2018.

“As we’ve previously indicated, the vast majority of our employees currently in the Peoria area will not be relocating to our new headquarters,” said Umpleby. “With our strong presence of over 12,000 employees in central Illinois, we’ll continue our philanthropic support and civic involvement.”

Caterpillar in 2011 acquired South Milwaukee-based Bucyrus International Inc. and established its global mining headquarters in Oak Creek. But as the mining sector has undergone a prolonged downturn, the company has reduced its presence and its workforce in southeastern Wisconsin. In 2015, Caterpillar closed its Oak Creek corporate office complex. Last year, the company announced it would move about 200 engineering jobs from its South Milwaukee operations to Arizona as part of the creation of a central hub for its surface mining and technology offices.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the government ban airlines from overbooking flights?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Built to sell

Stories of successful exits

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

IBAW hosts Congressman Glenn Grothman -“Washington Update”
Wisconsin Club

04/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

Eight Things You Need to Know About WI Sales & Use Tax
WICPA Training Center

04/25/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Business Health Care Group's Spring Learning Event
Briggs & Stratton Auditorium

04/26/20178:00 am-10:30 am

The Womens Center 40th Anniversary Luncheon
Italian Community Center

04/26/201711:00 am-1:30 pm