Broan-NuTone to hire 60 at Hartford HQ

Broan-NuTone, a Hartford-based manufacturer of residential ventilation and air quality products, plans to add 60 employees at its headquarters.

The company will hold a career fair from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, at its headquarters at 926 W. State St. in Hartford.

“Due to growth in the sector, Broan is looking to fill a wide variety of positions,” the company said in a news release. “With 60 jobs now available, the career fair is an opportunity for perspective employees to meet one-on-one with the manufacturing and distribution teams and hiring managers for on-site interviews and plant tours. Broan offers a range of career opportunities to match a wide range of skills and interests.”

The job openings at Broan-NuTone are for full-time positions ranging from entry-level to group lead and supervisory positions. Openings include assembly, distribution, spot weld, punch press and brake press.