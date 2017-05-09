Hartford-based Broan-NuTone LLC will name Frank Carroll as chief executive officer of Broan, a position he will start May 22.

In his new role, Carroll will be responsible for leading the Broan family of companies, which produces residential ventilation and air quality products and also includes NuTone and Best Range Hoods

Carroll joins the company after several years as vice president of merchandising at Illinois-based Ace Hardware.

Hardware Retailing Magazine and Hardware + Building Supply Dealer both reported the move on Friday.

Broan-NuTone confirmed Carroll would be joining the company and said an announcement would be made in the near future.

Prior to joining Ace Hardware, Carroll was president of jobsite storage equipment maker Knaack. He was also president of multiple business units at Robert Bosch Tool Corp.