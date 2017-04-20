Briggs counting on strong end to fiscal year

Focus on commercial engines improving profitability

by

April 20, 2017, 5:19 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/briggs-counting-on-strong-end-to-fiscal-year/

Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton Corp. reported a dip in revenue during the third quarter, but an increasing emphasis on commercial engines helped drive net income up more than 33 percent.

Briggs & Stratton headquarters

The Briggs & Stratton headquarters in Wauwatosa.

“Our focus on growing higher margin commercial engines and products has been an important factor in driving our improved profitability over the last few years, and we continued to make progress during our fiscal third quarter,” said Todd Teske, Briggs chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Briggs reported revenue of $597 million, a 1.1 percent drop attributed to a decline in sales of small engines as OEM customers shifted orders closer to the peak season.

The company, however, did improve its gross profit margin from 21.1 percent to 22.6 percent through a favorable product mix that included a higher proportion of commercial engines and products, the positive impact of new engine innovations and improvements in manufacturing efficiency.

Engineering, selling, general and administrative expenses were up 4 percent, to $78.3 million, but the end result was a 33.5 percent increase in net income, to $35.8 million. Earnings improved from 61 to 83 cents per diluted share.

The company still is counting on a strong fourth quarter, projecting net sales for the year will be $1.86 billion to $1.9 billion. Hitting the low end of that guidance would put revenue up 2.8 percent for the year, but also would require a 9.1 percent improvement in the fourth quarter. The high end of the guidance would require a 17.1 percent improvement in the final quarter.

“As we have indicated throughout this fiscal year, both OEMs and retailers have been cautious in their ordering activity, choosing to produce and take inventory closer to the season,” Teske said. “We saw this particularly in the most recently completed quarter.  We remain optimistic that the upcoming season will reflect market growth in the U.S. of 1 to 4 percent over the course of the mowing season.”

The company acknowledged in its guidance that customers could take a more cautious approach in building their inventory, shifting sales beyond the end of the fiscal year.

Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton Corp. reported a dip in revenue during the third quarter, but an increasing emphasis on commercial engines helped drive net income up more than 33 percent.

Briggs & Stratton headquarters

The Briggs & Stratton headquarters in Wauwatosa.

“Our focus on growing higher margin commercial engines and products has been an important factor in driving our improved profitability over the last few years, and we continued to make progress during our fiscal third quarter,” said Todd Teske, Briggs chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Briggs reported revenue of $597 million, a 1.1 percent drop attributed to a decline in sales of small engines as OEM customers shifted orders closer to the peak season.

The company, however, did improve its gross profit margin from 21.1 percent to 22.6 percent through a favorable product mix that included a higher proportion of commercial engines and products, the positive impact of new engine innovations and improvements in manufacturing efficiency.

Engineering, selling, general and administrative expenses were up 4 percent, to $78.3 million, but the end result was a 33.5 percent increase in net income, to $35.8 million. Earnings improved from 61 to 83 cents per diluted share.

The company still is counting on a strong fourth quarter, projecting net sales for the year will be $1.86 billion to $1.9 billion. Hitting the low end of that guidance would put revenue up 2.8 percent for the year, but also would require a 9.1 percent improvement in the fourth quarter. The high end of the guidance would require a 17.1 percent improvement in the final quarter.

“As we have indicated throughout this fiscal year, both OEMs and retailers have been cautious in their ordering activity, choosing to produce and take inventory closer to the season,” Teske said. “We saw this particularly in the most recently completed quarter.  We remain optimistic that the upcoming season will reflect market growth in the U.S. of 1 to 4 percent over the course of the mowing season.”

The company acknowledged in its guidance that customers could take a more cautious approach in building their inventory, shifting sales beyond the end of the fiscal year.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the government ban airlines from overbooking flights?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Built to sell

Stories of successful exits

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

IBAW hosts Congressman Glenn Grothman -“Washington Update”
Wisconsin Club

04/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

Eight Things You Need to Know About WI Sales & Use Tax
WICPA Training Center

04/25/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Business Health Care Group's Spring Learning Event
Briggs & Stratton Auditorium

04/26/20178:00 am-10:30 am

The Womens Center 40th Anniversary Luncheon
Italian Community Center

04/26/201711:00 am-1:30 pm