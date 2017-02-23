Brady ups guidance after improved profit

Net income up 40 percent on flat revenue

by

February 23, 2017, 11:45 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/brady-ups-guidance-after-improved-profit/

Foreign currency cut into revenue for Milwaukee-based Brady Corp., but the company improved net income by nearly 40 percent as the company cut selling, general and administrative costs.

Brady Corp.

Brady’s BBP 35-37 Desktop Printer.

Brady reported net income of $25.3 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2017, a 40 percent increase over the previous year. The increase boosted earnings from 30 cents to 49 cents per diluted share.

Revenue, however, was down 0.23 percent to $268 million, with foreign currency driving a 1.5 percent decline. Organic sales were up 1.3 percent, primarily in the identification solutions segment.

J. Michael Nauman, Brady president and chief executive officer, said the company’s efforts to drive organic growth were starting to work and would translate into future profit improvements.

“However, we do expect to see choppy organic growth patterns in the future as our initiatives gain traction and due to fewer billing days in the second half of fiscal 2017,” Nauman said.

He also said the company’s efforts to develop products and identify efficiencies were also having success. Research and development costs were up 4.2 percent to $9.5 million while selling, general and administrative costs were down 5.5 percent to $94.7 million in the quarter.

“Our continued focus on developing high-quality products, identifying efficiencies in our SG&A structure, and driving a culture of local ownership and accountability is working,” Nauman said. “This quarter marks our sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year earnings growth.”

Brady also increased its full-year guidance for earnings from a range of $1.55 to $1.70 to $1.75 to $1.85, a more than 10 percent increase in the midpoint.

Foreign currency cut into revenue for Milwaukee-based Brady Corp., but the company improved net income by nearly 40 percent as the company cut selling, general and administrative costs.

Brady Corp.

Brady’s BBP 35-37 Desktop Printer.

Brady reported net income of $25.3 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2017, a 40 percent increase over the previous year. The increase boosted earnings from 30 cents to 49 cents per diluted share.

Revenue, however, was down 0.23 percent to $268 million, with foreign currency driving a 1.5 percent decline. Organic sales were up 1.3 percent, primarily in the identification solutions segment.

J. Michael Nauman, Brady president and chief executive officer, said the company’s efforts to drive organic growth were starting to work and would translate into future profit improvements.

“However, we do expect to see choppy organic growth patterns in the future as our initiatives gain traction and due to fewer billing days in the second half of fiscal 2017,” Nauman said.

He also said the company’s efforts to develop products and identify efficiencies were also having success. Research and development costs were up 4.2 percent to $9.5 million while selling, general and administrative costs were down 5.5 percent to $94.7 million in the quarter.

“Our continued focus on developing high-quality products, identifying efficiencies in our SG&A structure, and driving a culture of local ownership and accountability is working,” Nauman said. “This quarter marks our sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year earnings growth.”

Brady also increased its full-year guidance for earnings from a range of $1.55 to $1.70 to $1.75 to $1.85, a more than 10 percent increase in the midpoint.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Which of these firms named to the Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies list do you admire the most?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

02/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Transforming your Playbook for Change
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

02/28/20172:30 pm-6:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am