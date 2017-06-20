Bentley World Packaging sells facilities to focus on Midwest, East Coast

Milwaukee-based Bentley World Packaging announced Monday it sold its Pennsylvania and Ohio locations to focus its efforts on the Midwest and East Coast.

The company, which a specialty packaging firm for military, industrial, electrical, aerospace and automotive industries, sold three facilities totaling 200,000 square feet to Indiana-based Deufol Sunman LLC, a division of German firm Deufol SE. One facility was in Pittsburgh and the others were outside Cleveland and Cincinnati.

Company president Todd Bentley said the sale was part of a long-term strategy to focus on key customers and highly sought-after capabilities. He said the company would look to expand parts distribution, kitting and packaging centers for on- and off-road equipment, industrial and military markets.

“We are focused on the future,” Bentley said. “While we will continue to serve the needs of our customers nationwide, our intent is to focus on our Midwest and East Coast markets.”

Bentley has four facilities in southeastern Wisconsin covering more than 400,000 square feet. The company also has two operations in Maryland that cover nearly 150,000 square feet.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed. Bentley was advised on this transaction by Godfrey & Kahn and Milwaukee-based Promontory Point Capital.