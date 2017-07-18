Baptista’s Bakery adding 125 jobs in Franklin

Company investing $7.8 million in expansion

by

July 18, 2017, 1:47 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/baptistas-bakery-adding-125-jobs-in-franklin/

Baptista’s Bakery is planning to add 125 jobs to its workforce in Franklin over the next three years as part of a $7.8 million investment in its facilities.

The company, which makes pretzel crackers and dippable tortilla chips, was acquired by North Carolina-based Snyder’s-Lance Inc. in 2014.

Baptista’s currently has around 400 employees at the facility, which plays a vital role in the production of innovative snacks for Snyder’s-Lance.

The expansion project includes building renovations and investments in machinery and equipment. It is being supported by $300,000 in state income tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

“The company has experienced tremendous growth over the last five years and has already doubled employment at its Franklin facility,” said Mark Hogan, WEDC secretary and chief executive officer. “Baptista’s has already invested more than $100 million in its facility, and we are pleased to assist the company in the next phase of its growth.”

The company currently has 11 job openings for its Franklin facility posted on its website. A company spokesman could not immediately provide additional details on the positions the company plans to add.

Baptista’s Bakery is planning to add 125 jobs to its workforce in Franklin over the next three years as part of a $7.8 million investment in its facilities.

The company, which makes pretzel crackers and dippable tortilla chips, was acquired by North Carolina-based Snyder’s-Lance Inc. in 2014.

Baptista’s currently has around 400 employees at the facility, which plays a vital role in the production of innovative snacks for Snyder’s-Lance.

The expansion project includes building renovations and investments in machinery and equipment. It is being supported by $300,000 in state income tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

“The company has experienced tremendous growth over the last five years and has already doubled employment at its Franklin facility,” said Mark Hogan, WEDC secretary and chief executive officer. “Baptista’s has already invested more than $100 million in its facility, and we are pleased to assist the company in the next phase of its growth.”

The company currently has 11 job openings for its Franklin facility posted on its website. A company spokesman could not immediately provide additional details on the positions the company plans to add.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How should the state address its transportation funding shortfall?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Iconic Carmex brand reaches new heights

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

WBDC Future Forum Series: Milwaukee
Embassy Suites Hotel

07/20/20173:00 pm-7:30 pm

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents High-Powered B2B Digital Marketing
Wisconsin Club

07/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Charity Happy Hour: BluTender for GPS Education Partners
BluBar The Pfister Hotel

07/25/20175:30 pm-7:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm