Baptista’s Bakery adding 125 jobs in Franklin

Baptista’s Bakery is planning to add 125 jobs to its workforce in Franklin over the next three years as part of a $7.8 million investment in its facilities.

The company, which makes pretzel crackers and dippable tortilla chips, was acquired by North Carolina-based Snyder’s-Lance Inc. in 2014.

Baptista’s currently has around 400 employees at the facility, which plays a vital role in the production of innovative snacks for Snyder’s-Lance.

The expansion project includes building renovations and investments in machinery and equipment. It is being supported by $300,000 in state income tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

“The company has experienced tremendous growth over the last five years and has already doubled employment at its Franklin facility,” said Mark Hogan, WEDC secretary and chief executive officer. “Baptista’s has already invested more than $100 million in its facility, and we are pleased to assist the company in the next phase of its growth.”

The company currently has 11 job openings for its Franklin facility posted on its website. A company spokesman could not immediately provide additional details on the positions the company plans to add.