Badger Meter facility in Mount Pleasant sells for $13.3 million

Leased building assessed at almost $9.7 million

by

December 07, 2017, 11:43 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/badger-meter-facility-in-mount-pleasant-sells-for-13-3-million/

Badger Meter’s Mount Pleasant facility has been sold by an affiliate of Denver-based Prologis Inc. for $13.3 million, according to state records.

The 134,000-square-foot facility at 8635 W. Washington Ave. is leased by Brown Deer-based Badger Meter. It is the former headquarters of Racine Federated, which Badger Meter acquired in 2012. The lease runs through the end of 2025, according to securities filings.

Prologis sold the facility, which sits on 24 acres and is assessed at $9,655,900, to Bre Alpha Industrial Property Owner LLC.

A Badger Meter spokesperson said in an email the deal won’t have an impact on operations.

Rich Meeusen, Badger Meter’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, recently told BizTimes the company is in the process of moving about 35 jobs from Arizona to the Racine County facility.

Badger Meter’s Mount Pleasant facility has been sold by an affiliate of Denver-based Prologis Inc. for $13.3 million, according to state records.

The 134,000-square-foot facility at 8635 W. Washington Ave. is leased by Brown Deer-based Badger Meter. It is the former headquarters of Racine Federated, which Badger Meter acquired in 2012. The lease runs through the end of 2025, according to securities filings.

Prologis sold the facility, which sits on 24 acres and is assessed at $9,655,900, to Bre Alpha Industrial Property Owner LLC.

A Badger Meter spokesperson said in an email the deal won’t have an impact on operations.

Rich Meeusen, Badger Meter’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, recently told BizTimes the company is in the process of moving about 35 jobs from Arizona to the Racine County facility.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should workers be allowed to carry guns for protection?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Hiring helper

Montage Talent builds interviewing software empire

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Design inspiration: Timeless design principles
Design inspiration: Timeless design principles

Looking forward and back for examples of elegant simplicity

by Sam Hochberg

Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you
Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you

Planning ahead can help you head off the tension at the pass

by Paul Nobile

Set your business up for success
Set your business up for success

Our year-end checklist can help you prepare for a successful 2018

by Jim Flanagan

Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs
Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs

Retaining a motivated and engaged workforce is crucial to the success of Wisconsin manufacturers

by Thomas O'Rourke

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/07/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/07/20177:00 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm