Badger Meter facility in Mount Pleasant sells for $13.3 million

Badger Meter’s Mount Pleasant facility has been sold by an affiliate of Denver-based Prologis Inc. for $13.3 million, according to state records.

The 134,000-square-foot facility at 8635 W. Washington Ave. is leased by Brown Deer-based Badger Meter. It is the former headquarters of Racine Federated, which Badger Meter acquired in 2012. The lease runs through the end of 2025, according to securities filings.

Prologis sold the facility, which sits on 24 acres and is assessed at $9,655,900, to Bre Alpha Industrial Property Owner LLC.

A Badger Meter spokesperson said in an email the deal won’t have an impact on operations.

Rich Meeusen, Badger Meter’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, recently told BizTimes the company is in the process of moving about 35 jobs from Arizona to the Racine County facility.