Badger Meter eyes price increase amid rising brass costs

Earnings down in Q3 despite record revenue

by

October 17, 2017, 2:07 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/badger-meter-eyes-price-increase-amid-rising-brass-costs/

Brown Deer-based Badger Meter Inc. saw revenues increase during the third quarter but rising brass costs cut into the company’s earnings.

Badger Meter Inc. headquarters

Badger Meter Inc.’s headquarters in Brown Deer.

The maker of water meters and flow instrumentation products reported $100 million in revenue, a 3.9 percent increase that set a company record for the quarter. Rising raw material prices hurt margins and the company reported a 9.3 percent drop in net income to $8 million. Earnings dropped from 30 to 27 cents per diluted share.

“While the industry overall has experienced some softening, our performance has remained steady,” said Richard Meeusen, Badger Meter chairman, president and chief executive officer. “In addition, sales of our flow instrumentation products continued to improve as we saw significant increases across most of our product lines, including valves, magnetic meters and meters for the oil and gas market.”

Meeusen said the company would be planning price increases to account for the increasing price of brass and copper. That increase would be targeted for the first of the year and he said the company would look to pass those increased costs along to customers.

“A lot of that increase is being driven by news out of China,” Meeusen said. “The problem we all have with China is we don’t know how much copper they have in their stocks over there. They don’t announce that, so they are always the wildcard. What went up so quickly in the last few weeks could also go down just as quickly.”

Meeusen also said the company’s recent hiring of Ken Bockhorst as chief operating officer was intended as a way of setting up the company for the future.

“The fact of the matter is I am 62 years old and (chief financial officer Rick Johnson) is slightly older,” Meeusen said. “We’ve recognized that over the next couple years we’re going to have to have a shift in leadership here.”

He added the company has had a stable leadership team and there will be plenty of overlap time to make sure Bockhorst is a good fit.

Brown Deer-based Badger Meter Inc. saw revenues increase during the third quarter but rising brass costs cut into the company’s earnings.

Badger Meter Inc. headquarters

Badger Meter Inc.’s headquarters in Brown Deer.

The maker of water meters and flow instrumentation products reported $100 million in revenue, a 3.9 percent increase that set a company record for the quarter. Rising raw material prices hurt margins and the company reported a 9.3 percent drop in net income to $8 million. Earnings dropped from 30 to 27 cents per diluted share.

“While the industry overall has experienced some softening, our performance has remained steady,” said Richard Meeusen, Badger Meter chairman, president and chief executive officer. “In addition, sales of our flow instrumentation products continued to improve as we saw significant increases across most of our product lines, including valves, magnetic meters and meters for the oil and gas market.”

Meeusen said the company would be planning price increases to account for the increasing price of brass and copper. That increase would be targeted for the first of the year and he said the company would look to pass those increased costs along to customers.

“A lot of that increase is being driven by news out of China,” Meeusen said. “The problem we all have with China is we don’t know how much copper they have in their stocks over there. They don’t announce that, so they are always the wildcard. What went up so quickly in the last few weeks could also go down just as quickly.”

Meeusen also said the company’s recent hiring of Ken Bockhorst as chief operating officer was intended as a way of setting up the company for the future.

“The fact of the matter is I am 62 years old and (chief financial officer Rick Johnson) is slightly older,” Meeusen said. “We’ve recognized that over the next couple years we’re going to have to have a shift in leadership here.”

He added the company has had a stable leadership team and there will be plenty of overlap time to make sure Bockhorst is a good fit.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Will Milwaukee officials attract enough sponsors to pay for the entire operating cost of the streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Get ready for AI

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations
Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations

Less than half of Americans are getting this simple, safe and effective vaccine

by Paul Nobile

Ransomware: The new business nightmare
Ransomware: The new business nightmare

These cyberattacks are targeting both personal machines and business networks

by Brian Danzinger

5 best practices for successful product development and innovation
5 best practices for successful product development and innovation

Customer insight is critical to excellence

by David Vedder

Breast cancer screenings
Breast cancer screenings

Twenty percent is just too high

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Celebrity Waiters Dinner - Featuring the Milwaukee Admirals
Wisconsin Club

10/18/201712:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm

Cyber Security for Small Businesses: BBB WI Presentation
Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union

10/19/20175:00 pm-6:00 pm

Benjamin Franklin Awards Celebration
Milwaukee Public Library – Central Branch

10/19/20175:30 pm