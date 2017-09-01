Area manufacturing growth slows in August

ISM index dips for second straight month

by

September 01, 2017, 12:07 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/area-manufacturing-growth-slows-in-august/

Southeastern Wisconsin manufacturing activity dipped for a second straight month in August, according to the latest Marquette-ISM Report on Manufacturing.

The report’s Milwaukee-area PMI registered a seasonally adjusted 55.41 in August, down from 56.98 in July and 58.68 in June.

The August reading was the lowest of the year, but it is still well into positive territory. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector.

The August report also included declines in new orders, employment, supplier deliveries, customer inventories, order backlog and imports.

The white collar employment index increased slightly from 52.8 to 53.3, but the blue collar employment index declined from 61.6 to 50.3. Respondents said they are having difficulty recruiting qualified talent and labor availability impacted business success.

Despite labor challenge, the six-month outlook for business conditions improved. The diffusion index, which tries to account for positive and negative bias, increased from 59.09 percent to 64.71 percent. The jump was largely driven by a higher percentage expecting improved conditions, up from 31.82 percent to 41.18 percent.

The report also showed an increase in production, inventories and exports.

Read more economic data reports on the BizTracker page. 

Southeastern Wisconsin manufacturing activity dipped for a second straight month in August, according to the latest Marquette-ISM Report on Manufacturing.

The report’s Milwaukee-area PMI registered a seasonally adjusted 55.41 in August, down from 56.98 in July and 58.68 in June.

The August reading was the lowest of the year, but it is still well into positive territory. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector.

The August report also included declines in new orders, employment, supplier deliveries, customer inventories, order backlog and imports.

The white collar employment index increased slightly from 52.8 to 53.3, but the blue collar employment index declined from 61.6 to 50.3. Respondents said they are having difficulty recruiting qualified talent and labor availability impacted business success.

Despite labor challenge, the six-month outlook for business conditions improved. The diffusion index, which tries to account for positive and negative bias, increased from 59.09 percent to 64.71 percent. The jump was largely driven by a higher percentage expecting improved conditions, up from 31.82 percent to 41.18 percent.

The report also showed an increase in production, inventories and exports.

Read more economic data reports on the BizTracker page. 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hype and hope of Wisconn Valley

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

10th Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event in Waukesha Cty
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/21/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm