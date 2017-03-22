Amazon launches one-hour delivery in Milwaukee

Amazon announced today it has launched one-hour delivery service in the Milwaukee area.

The Seattle-based retailer already offers the service, called Prime Now, in more than 30 U.S. cities. For $7.99, Prime Now customers can get their items, such as groceries and household goods, delivered in one hour. For two-hour delivery, there is no extra fee.

Amazon Now is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in Milwaukee. It is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers, who pay $99 for an annual membership that offers free two-day shipping and other perks. Tens of thousands of items qualify for Prime Now delivery. The minimum order is $25.

“Not only does Prime Now offer customers convenient delivery of tens of thousands of items, the service is really about giving time back to Prime members to do the things they want,” said Stephenie Landry, vice president of Prime Now worldwide. “Sometimes you don’t have time to make it to the store or maybe you just don’t want to. Prime Now is your one-stop shop for everything from cereal to pet food to an Amazon Echo, all delivered right to your door with free two-hour delivery.”

About a year ago, Amazon launched its same-day delivery service in the Milwaukee area.

The massive online retailer built a 1.1 million-square-foot fulfillment center and a 500,000-square-foot distribution center in Kenosha that opened in June 2015, which is making these shorter delivery times available to the Milwaukee market.