Actuant exec leaving for Badger Meter

Brown Deer-based Badger Meter Inc. has named Ken Bockhorst to the newly created position of senior vice president and chief operating officer.

Bockhorst comes to Badger Meter from Menomonee Falls-based Actuant Corp., where he was executive vice president for the company’s $330 million energy segment. He’s expected to begin his new role on or before Nov. 1.

“Ken brings a wealth of valuable knowledge in global manufacturing and continuous improvement to his new role at Badger Meter, as well as extensive experience in delivering high-quality products and services in a competitive global environment,” said Rich Meeusen, Badger Meter chairman, president and chief executive officer. “One of our ongoing priorities is to develop the next generation of Badger Meter leaders. As a key member of the senior management team, Ken will play a vital role in developing strategies for our continued growth and innovation, both domestically and internationally.”

Bockhorst will be responsible for overseeing Badger Meter’s municipal water and flow instrumentation manufacturing, engineering, sales and marketing, acquisition activities, continuous improvement initiatives and new product development.

“I’m thrilled to join such a capable senior leadership team at Badger Meter, a company I’ve long admired for its commitment to high-quality products, innovative technology, and helping customers improve their water usage and overall sustainability efforts,” said Bockhorst. “The board and senior leadership team are a dynamic group that is committed to thoughtful, strategic growth, and I’m looking forward to being a part of this exciting time at Badger Meter.”

He will have a base salary of $500,000, the second highest among the company’s named executive officers behind Meeusen. He’ll also receive a one-time equity grant of $700,000 in the form of restricted stock and participate in the company’s annual bonus and long-term incentive plans.

Actuant will now have its energy segment report directly to Randy Baker, the company’s president and chief executive officer. The company also announced Eugene Skogg, Actuant executive vice president for human resources, had left the company as of Sept. 6. André Williams, currently vice president for human resources in the industrial and engineered solutions segments, was promoted to Skogg’s former position.

“Ken and Gene are skilled leaders, and we appreciate their many contributions to Actuant. We will continue to look for opportunities to consolidate and simplify roles to better position our teams to execute Actuant’s long term strategy,” Baker said.