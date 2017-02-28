Actuant adds NN CEO to board

Menomonee Falls-based Actuant Corp. has added Richard Holder to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Holder, president and chief executive officer of Tennessee-based NN Inc., will fill a vacancy created when former Acutant CEO Robert Arzbaecher and financial consultant Thomas Fischer did not stand for reelection.

Holder was named president and CEO at NN, a diversified industrial company, in June 2013. He also had a 12 year career at Eaton Corp., including as president of the Eaton electrical group. He also worked at US Airways, Allied Signal and Parker Hannifin.

“Richard’s broad global exposure across a diverse array of industries, as well as his strong senior leadership, operations and acquisition experience as a current CEO, will be an asset to Actuant,” said Robert Peterson, Actuant chairman.

The board will now have nine members. It had 10 as recently as the fall of 2016.