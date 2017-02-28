Actuant adds NN CEO to board

Menomonee Falls-based Actuant Corp. has added Richard Holder to its board of directors, effective immediately.
Holder, president and chief executive officer of Tennessee-based NN Inc., will fill a vacancy created when former Acutant CEO Robert Arzbaecher and financial consultant Thomas Fischer did not stand for reelection.
Holder was named president and CEO at NN, a diversified industrial company, in June 2013. He also had a 12 year career at Eaton Corp., including as president of the Eaton electrical group. He also worked at US Airways, Allied Signal and Parker Hannifin.
“Richard’s broad global exposure across a diverse array of industries, as well as his strong senior leadership, operations and acquisition experience as a current CEO, will be an asset to Actuant,” said Robert Peterson, Actuant chairman.
The board will now have nine members. It had 10 as recently as the fall of 2016.
Menomonee Falls-based Actuant Corp. has added Richard Holder to its board of directors, effective immediately.
Holder, president and chief executive officer of Tennessee-based NN Inc., will fill a vacancy created when former Acutant CEO Robert Arzbaecher and financial consultant Thomas Fischer did not stand for reelection.
Holder was named president and CEO at NN, a diversified industrial company, in June 2013. He also had a 12 year career at Eaton Corp., including as president of the Eaton electrical group. He also worked at US Airways, Allied Signal and Parker Hannifin.
“Richard’s broad global exposure across a diverse array of industries, as well as his strong senior leadership, operations and acquisition experience as a current CEO, will be an asset to Actuant,” said Robert Peterson, Actuant chairman.
The board will now have nine members. It had 10 as recently as the fall of 2016.
Comments