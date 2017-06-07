Acquisitions, improved margins boost REV Group

Increased costs lead to lower net income

by

June 07, 2017, 1:35 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/acquisitions-improved-margins-boost-rev-group/

Milwaukee-based REV Group Inc. saw its net income and earnings slide in the second quarter, but acquisitions helped bolster the company’s revenue and gross profit margins improved.

Tim Sullivan

Sullivan

The specialty vehicle maker reported $6.8 million in net income, down 15.3 percent from the same time last year. Earnings were down from 16 to 10 cents per diluted share.

Revenue increased 13.6 percent to $545.3 million and gross profit increased 24.1 percent to $72.9 million. As a percentage of sales, gross profit moved from 12.2 percent to 13.4 percent.

Higher selling, general and administrative costs along with a loss on the early extinguishment of debt contributed to lower bottom-line results.

“We are very pleased with where we sit right now from both a backlog standpoint, a profitability standpoint, every market that we’re in remains very, very strong, (and there are) lots of M&A opportunities out there,” said Tim Sullivan, REV Group president and chief executive officer. “If we can maintain our march forward organically … we’ll be very pleased and we plan to do that.”

Organic revenue was down $1.2 million during the quarter to $477 million. The largest decline came from the commercial vehicle segment, where organic sales were down $16.8 million or 9.5 percent. The company has been more selective about which sales opportunities it pursues, limiting sales.

The fire and emergency segment was down $1.9 million organically or 1.1 percent. The segment was up 23.4 percent overall on the strength of the company’s Kovatch Mobile Equipment acquisition in April 2016.

The recreation segment almost made up for those declines as it increased $17.1 million or 13.5 percent. The segment was up 31.6 percent overall with the increase being driven by the acquisition of Renegade RV and growing end markets.

Milwaukee-based REV Group Inc. saw its net income and earnings slide in the second quarter, but acquisitions helped bolster the company’s revenue and gross profit margins improved.

Tim Sullivan

Sullivan

The specialty vehicle maker reported $6.8 million in net income, down 15.3 percent from the same time last year. Earnings were down from 16 to 10 cents per diluted share.

Revenue increased 13.6 percent to $545.3 million and gross profit increased 24.1 percent to $72.9 million. As a percentage of sales, gross profit moved from 12.2 percent to 13.4 percent.

Higher selling, general and administrative costs along with a loss on the early extinguishment of debt contributed to lower bottom-line results.

“We are very pleased with where we sit right now from both a backlog standpoint, a profitability standpoint, every market that we’re in remains very, very strong, (and there are) lots of M&A opportunities out there,” said Tim Sullivan, REV Group president and chief executive officer. “If we can maintain our march forward organically … we’ll be very pleased and we plan to do that.”

Organic revenue was down $1.2 million during the quarter to $477 million. The largest decline came from the commercial vehicle segment, where organic sales were down $16.8 million or 9.5 percent. The company has been more selective about which sales opportunities it pursues, limiting sales.

The fire and emergency segment was down $1.9 million organically or 1.1 percent. The segment was up 23.4 percent overall on the strength of the company’s Kovatch Mobile Equipment acquisition in April 2016.

The recreation segment almost made up for those declines as it increased $17.1 million or 13.5 percent. The segment was up 31.6 percent overall with the increase being driven by the acquisition of Renegade RV and growing end markets.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harley shifts gears to attract new riders

Cover Story

Subscribe

  • Wantable prepares for its next growth spurt

    Rev Up

    by Arthur Thomas

    May 29, 2017

    Haircare was going to be Wantable Inc.’s third product category. The research was done and the company started talking to…

  • VibeTech could help astronauts

    Sheboygan startup has found physical therapy success

    by Molly Dill

    Last month, astronaut Col. Jeff Williams came to Spaceport Sheboygan to test a device that could help prevent muscle atrophy…

  • Fighting pinky fatigue

    Smartphone accessory inventors embark on product development

    by Molly Dill

    If you use a smartphone, you may be familiar with “pinky fatigue,” since the pinky holds the heaviest weight of the device…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm