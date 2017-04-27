Acquisitions continue to boost Generac

Waukesha manufacturer reports strong Q1

by

April 27, 2017, 1:20 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/acquisitions-continue-to-boost-generac/

Waukesha-based Generac Holdings Inc. today reported a 15.8 percent jump in first quarter revenue, driven by the contribution of recent acquisitions.

Generac's headquarters in Waukesha.

Generac’s headquarters in Waukesha.

Generac’s first quarter revenue was $331.8 million, up from $286.5 million in the first quarter of 2016. The designer and manufacturer of generators and other engine powered products saw a large increase in international segment sales, but domestic segment sales were down slightly year-over-year.

First-quarter net income totaled $12.8 million, or 21 cents per share, up from $10.2 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2016.

Operating expenses increased to $78.6 million in the first quarter, up from $71.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company attributed the increase to additional recurring expenses associated with its recent acquisitions. Generac last year acquired Pramac, and this year acquired Motortech Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

“First quarter shipments were ahead of our expectations, with improved sales of commercial and industrial products leading the way during the quarter,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer. “In particular, demand trends for domestic mobile products were much stronger as compared to the prior-year levels as our rental equipment customers began to replace and upgrade their fleets during the quarter. Our international segment also experienced solid organic sales growth as the year started off on a positive note with in our European and Latin American markets.”

Waukesha-based Generac Holdings Inc. today reported a 15.8 percent jump in first quarter revenue, driven by the contribution of recent acquisitions.

Generac's headquarters in Waukesha.

Generac’s headquarters in Waukesha.

Generac’s first quarter revenue was $331.8 million, up from $286.5 million in the first quarter of 2016. The designer and manufacturer of generators and other engine powered products saw a large increase in international segment sales, but domestic segment sales were down slightly year-over-year.

First-quarter net income totaled $12.8 million, or 21 cents per share, up from $10.2 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2016.

Operating expenses increased to $78.6 million in the first quarter, up from $71.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company attributed the increase to additional recurring expenses associated with its recent acquisitions. Generac last year acquired Pramac, and this year acquired Motortech Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

“First quarter shipments were ahead of our expectations, with improved sales of commercial and industrial products leading the way during the quarter,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer. “In particular, demand trends for domestic mobile products were much stronger as compared to the prior-year levels as our rental equipment customers began to replace and upgrade their fleets during the quarter. Our international segment also experienced solid organic sales growth as the year started off on a positive note with in our European and Latin American markets.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the government ban airlines from overbooking flights?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Built to sell

Stories of successful exits

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?
Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?

A supplemental LTD plan can complement your group LTD coverage for a more attractive—and fairer—compensation package

by Chris Henderson

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Third Annual Employment Law Conference
Embassy Suites Hotel

04/27/201712:00 pm-7:00 pm

Dream Big Dinner
UWM – Milwaukee Ballroom

04/27/20175:30 pm-8:30 pm

Osher Lecture Series: The Future of Milwaukee - Mike Gousha
UWM School of Continuing Education

05/03/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

BHCG Event: How Cancer Care is Being Revolutionized
BMO Institute for Learning

05/09/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Stop Recruiting One-Hit Wonders
The Journeyman Hotel

05/09/20179:00 am-3:30 pm