A.O. Smith names new head for North American water heater operations

Warren will also have responsibility for India, Europe and exports

July 14, 2017, 12:21 PM

Milwaukee-based A.O. Smith Corp. has named David Warren as president and general manager of its North America, India, Europe and export water heater operations.

Warren will be filling a position vacated by Kevin Wheeler, who was recently promoted to president and chief operating officer and was elected to the company’s board.

Warren will have profit and loss responsibility for the 10 brands that make up the operation and will oversee 4,500 employees at facilities in the U.S., Canada, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Wheeler said Warren brings both domestic and international experience to the position and was worked in a wide variety of functions.

“With Dave Warren and Kevin Wheeler, A. O. Smith has two executives with in-depth knowledge of the global water heater business,” said Ajita Rajendra, A.O. Smith chairman and chief executive officer. “Both of them have been instrumental in helping develop our global water heater strategy and under their leadership, this business has enjoyed solid growth over the last several years.”

Warren was most recently vice president of the India, Europe and export businesses, overseeing the company’s international water heater operations in Europe, and water heater and water treatment operations in Turkey and India.

He joined the company in 1989 as a wholesale sales coordinator. He’s a graduate of the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s in sales and marketing.

