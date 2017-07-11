A.O. Smith adds president, COO Wheeler to board

Recently promoted to position

by

July 11, 2017, 12:47 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/manufacturing-logistics/a-o-smith-adds-president-coo-wheeler-to-board/

Milwaukee-based A.O. Smith Corp. president and chief operating officer Kevin Wheeler has been elected to the company’s board of directors.

Wheeler

Wheeler has been with the company since 1993 and was recently promoted to president and COO.

Joining the board puts him on a similar path to the company’s chief executive officer Ajita Rajendra and his predecessor Paul Jones. Both men became directors in the same year they were named president and COO and were in those roles for roughly two years before becoming CEO. Rajendra, who also currently services as chairman, was 65 when the company made its annual proxy statement in March.

Asked if the addition was part of a succession plan, Chuck Wright, an A.O. Smith spokesman, said in an email the company has traditionally included its president and COO on the board and the practice dates back to the 1960s.

Wheeler is responsible for A. O. Smith’s global water heater and boiler operations; global water treatment business and global product engineering and information technology functions. Before his promotion Wheeler was senior vice president, president and general manager of North America, India, and Europe water heating, the company’s largest operating unit.

Wheeler will be a Class A Common Stock director. The board is expanding to 11 members with the addition of Wheeler.

Milwaukee-based A.O. Smith Corp. president and chief operating officer Kevin Wheeler has been elected to the company’s board of directors.

Wheeler

Wheeler has been with the company since 1993 and was recently promoted to president and COO.

Joining the board puts him on a similar path to the company’s chief executive officer Ajita Rajendra and his predecessor Paul Jones. Both men became directors in the same year they were named president and COO and were in those roles for roughly two years before becoming CEO. Rajendra, who also currently services as chairman, was 65 when the company made its annual proxy statement in March.

Asked if the addition was part of a succession plan, Chuck Wright, an A.O. Smith spokesman, said in an email the company has traditionally included its president and COO on the board and the practice dates back to the 1960s.

Wheeler is responsible for A. O. Smith’s global water heater and boiler operations; global water treatment business and global product engineering and information technology functions. Before his promotion Wheeler was senior vice president, president and general manager of North America, India, and Europe water heating, the company’s largest operating unit.

Wheeler will be a Class A Common Stock director. The board is expanding to 11 members with the addition of Wheeler.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How should the state address its transportation funding shortfall?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Iconic Carmex brand reaches new heights

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Metro Milwaukee SHRM Summer Outing and Open House
The Brown Bottle

07/11/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

WBDC Future Forum Series: Milwaukee
Embassy Suites Hotel

07/20/20173:00 pm-7:30 pm

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm