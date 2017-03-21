Tim Nettesheim moves to von Briesen

Leaves Husch Blackwell post-merger

by

March 21, 2017, 3:26 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/law/tim-nettesheim-moves-to-von-briesen/

Attorney Timothy Nettesheim has been hired as a shareholder and chair of the Capital Markets Group at Milwaukee-based law firm von Briesen & Roper s.c. in Milwaukee.

Nettesheim

Nettesheim

Nettesheim had been a shareholder at Husch Blackwell LLP since July 2016, when the Missouri-based company acquired Milwaukee-based Whyte Hirschboeck Dudek s.c. Nettesheim served as Brookfield office managing partner at Whyte Hirschboeck Dudek beginning in December 2014.

Prior to his role at Husch Blackwell and its predecessor, Nettesheim was a shareholder at Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. in Milwaukee for 25 years. He specializes in structuring and negotiating mergers and acquisitions, including the legal aspects and advisory services.

Nettesheim holds a bachelor’s in economics degreee from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, a law degree from University of the Pacific and a master of laws in taxation from the University of the Pacific. He sits on the board of trustees at the Old World Wisconsin Foundation, the boards of directors at Waukesha County Business Alliance and UWM Research Foundation Inc. and the development committee at the UWM Alumni Association.

“I have known Tim for many years,” said Randall Crocker, president and chief executive officer of von Briesen, said in a statement. “He is a sophisticated lawyer with a passion for clients. Tim has deep roots in our communities and is committed to the success of clients and the many constituencies that they serve. Tim is a great addition to our expanding roster of dedicated professionals. He will carry on our commitment to unparalleled service, recognized expertise and to a top quality workplace.”

“I am excited to join von Briesen,” Nettesheim said in a statement. I am impressed by their commitment to excellence and to the many state of the art and professional tools provided to me so that I can continue to be effective for our clients. I know von Briesen to be an excellent work environment and a platform for legal innovation. It will complement my goals of providing new and effective professional services in an expanded and creative manner. I am looking forward to many successful years at von Briesen and I am delighted with the response I have received from my clients with respect to this move.”

