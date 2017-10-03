Seville Flexpack real estate sold for $2.85 million

The Walter J. Yakich Family Trust has sold has sold Seville Flexpack Corp.’s Oak Creek manufacturing campus to the company for $2.85 million.

Seville Flexpack was sold last week by the trust to German firm Südpack for an undisclosed price.

The company has two adjoining facilities totaling 205,000 square feet on a one-acre site at 9905 S. Ridgeview Drive in the Southbranch Industrial Park.

Seville had been for sale since February through a legal settlement agreement with the children and beneficiaries of Walter Yakich, who founded the company in 1978 and died in June 2014. The assets of his trust have been in probate since, but now are being monetized and distributed to his beneficiaries by the court.