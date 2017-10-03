Seville Flexpack real estate sold for $2.85 million

Family trust sells property to business

by

October 03, 2017, 11:34 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/law/seville-flexpack-real-estate-sold-for-2-85-million/

The Walter J. Yakich Family Trust has sold has sold Seville Flexpack Corp.’s Oak Creek manufacturing campus to the company for $2.85 million.

Offset printer

An offset printer used to make flexible packaging.

Seville Flexpack was sold last week by the trust to German firm Südpack for an undisclosed price.

The company has two adjoining facilities totaling 205,000 square feet on a one-acre site at 9905 S. Ridgeview Drive in the Southbranch Industrial Park.

Seville had been for sale since February through a legal settlement agreement with the children and beneficiaries of Walter Yakich, who founded the company in 1978 and died in June 2014. The assets of his trust have been in probate since, but now are being monetized and distributed to his beneficiaries by the court.

The Walter J. Yakich Family Trust has sold has sold Seville Flexpack Corp.’s Oak Creek manufacturing campus to the company for $2.85 million.

Offset printer

An offset printer used to make flexible packaging.

Seville Flexpack was sold last week by the trust to German firm Südpack for an undisclosed price.

The company has two adjoining facilities totaling 205,000 square feet on a one-acre site at 9905 S. Ridgeview Drive in the Southbranch Industrial Park.

Seville had been for sale since February through a legal settlement agreement with the children and beneficiaries of Walter Yakich, who founded the company in 1978 and died in June 2014. The assets of his trust have been in probate since, but now are being monetized and distributed to his beneficiaries by the court.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Women leaders drive Milwaukee economic development organizations

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Breast cancer screenings
Breast cancer screenings

Twenty percent is just too high

by Paul Nobile

Safeguard your business from fraud
Safeguard your business from fraud

It’s important to be proactive about preventing fraud

by Melinda Toy

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

The Betty Brinn Children's Museum's Annual Gala
The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

10/07/20176:00 pm-11:30 pm

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

How to Make Your Website Go “Ka-ching! Ka-ching! WBON/WWE
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

10/13/201712:00 am-10:30 am