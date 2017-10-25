Priebus returning to Michael Best & Friedrich as president

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus is returning to Milwaukee-based Michael Best & Friedrich as president and chief strategist in its Washington, D.C. office, the firm announced Wednesday.

In his new role, Priebus will also serve as chair of the board of advisors for Michael Best Strategies, the firm’s government relations and public affairs group.

Priebus previously worked for Michael Best for more than a decade until 2011.

“I’ve long been proud to call Reince a friend, and I’m happy to once again call him a colleague here at Michael Best,” said David Krutz, managing partner. “His admirable service in Washington is a testament to his strong work ethic, outstanding judgment, and commitment to the American people. I’m confident Reince will make a significant impact on Michael Best’s growth and long term trajectory.”

A Kenosha native, Priebus received his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and was chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin from 2007-11 until becoming the chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Priebus served as chief of staff to President Donald Trump from January to July. He was replaced by John Kelly, who was then secretary of homeland security.

During his previous tenure with Michael Best, he became a partner 2006 in the firm’s litigation and corporate practice groups, while also serving as co-chair of the firm’s government and public policy team.

“Michael Best is where my career began, and I’m excited to rejoin the firm in a full-time capacity to lead its growth,” Priebus said in a statement. “In the past few years, the firm’s leadership has taken an impressive, forward-looking approach. I’m looking forward to this homecoming and applying what I’ve learned inside the Beltway to help Michael Best achieve even greater heights.”

The firm has four offices in Wisconsin, along with offices in Illinois, Colorado, Montana, Utah, Texas, North Carolina and Washington, D.C.