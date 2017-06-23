Moe Motors LLC had its motor vehicle dealer license suspended for three weeks after an investigation found the South Milwaukee auto dealer improperly replaced odometers on 11 vehicles to lower vehicle mileage.

The dealership, located at 1701 Rawson Ave., agreed to follow better business practices and pay restitution to those individuals who purchased vehicles with replaced odometers, according to a Department of Transportation news release.

Moe Motors representatives declined to comment when reached by phone Friday.

The Department of Administration Division of Hearings and Appeals issued a special order that found the violations warranted a suspension, which was effective from May 31 to June 20. The order was the result of an investigation by the state Department of Transportation.

Moe Motors could not engage in any activity requiring a motor vehicle dealer license while suspended. A retail dealer license is required to sell or lease vehicles to the general public. An individual may sell up to five of his or her own vehicles in a year without a license, but acquiring a single vehicle with the intent to sell it requires a license.

The dealership also agreed to allow the DOT to inspect its business records to verify compliance with the order. Future violations could result in the loss of the dealership’s license.