Kohler suing online retailer Essential Hardware for copyright infringement

Retailer allegedly used Kohler images without permission

by

December 08, 2017, 12:48 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/law/kohler-suing-online-retailer-essential-hardware-for-copyright-infringement/

Kohler Co. is suing Essential Hardware, alleging the New Jersey-based online home improvement retailer is infringing on the Sheboygan County company’s copyrights by using its images without permission.

The lawsuit included examples of Essential Hardware allegedly using Kohler images.

According to the complaint, Kohler discovered Essential Hardware used at least three of its copyrighted product images without consent and sent letters demanding the company stop using them in April. The images included Alteo Widespread and Devonshire faucets and the Santa Rosa toilet. Essential Hardware was listing the products at prices $30 to $90 below what Kohler lists on its website.

Kohler allows authorized e-tailers to use its copyrighted photos to sell plumbing and bathroom products but Essential Hardware was not an authorized retailer, the complaint says. Kohler adds that it has spent millions on advertising in connection to its trademarks and copyrighted photos.

The complaint says Essential Hardware agreed in June to remove the images from its website. At various points in July, Essential Hardware told Kohler it was “very close,” “a couple days out” and “at the last step” in removing the images.

The images were allegedly still being used by Essential Hardware when the lawsuit was filed on Thursday.

Kohler is seeking at least $75,000, but the total could go higher. The company specifically is asking for any profits Essential Hardware made from using the images, the actual damages Kohler suffered because the images were used and three times that amount because the use was intentional.

Neither company responded to requests for comment.

Kohler Co. is suing Essential Hardware, alleging the New Jersey-based online home improvement retailer is infringing on the Sheboygan County company’s copyrights by using its images without permission.

The lawsuit included examples of Essential Hardware allegedly using Kohler images.

According to the complaint, Kohler discovered Essential Hardware used at least three of its copyrighted product images without consent and sent letters demanding the company stop using them in April. The images included Alteo Widespread and Devonshire faucets and the Santa Rosa toilet. Essential Hardware was listing the products at prices $30 to $90 below what Kohler lists on its website.

Kohler allows authorized e-tailers to use its copyrighted photos to sell plumbing and bathroom products but Essential Hardware was not an authorized retailer, the complaint says. Kohler adds that it has spent millions on advertising in connection to its trademarks and copyrighted photos.

The complaint says Essential Hardware agreed in June to remove the images from its website. At various points in July, Essential Hardware told Kohler it was “very close,” “a couple days out” and “at the last step” in removing the images.

The images were allegedly still being used by Essential Hardware when the lawsuit was filed on Thursday.

Kohler is seeking at least $75,000, but the total could go higher. The company specifically is asking for any profits Essential Hardware made from using the images, the actual damages Kohler suffered because the images were used and three times that amount because the use was intentional.

Neither company responded to requests for comment.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should workers be allowed to carry guns for protection?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Hiring helper

Montage Talent builds interviewing software empire

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Design inspiration: Timeless design principles
Design inspiration: Timeless design principles

Looking forward and back for examples of elegant simplicity

by Sam Hochberg

Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you
Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you

Planning ahead can help you head off the tension at the pass

by Paul Nobile

Set your business up for success
Set your business up for success

Our year-end checklist can help you prepare for a successful 2018

by Jim Flanagan

Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs
Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs

Retaining a motivated and engaged workforce is crucial to the success of Wisconsin manufacturers

by Thomas O'Rourke

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm