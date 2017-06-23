Imperial Laundry Services files for receivership

Racine-based Imperial Laundry Services LLC has filed for Chapter 128 receivership, putting 121 employees at risk of losing their jobs.

Milwaukee attorney Michael Polsky has been appointed the receiver for Imperial Laundry.

The company will be sold through a court-supervised receivership proceeding.

“While we are hopeful that a new owner will purchase Imperial’s assets as a going concern, continue operating the facility and retain current employees, we do not know (if) that will occur,” Polsky wrote in a letter to state and local officials.

Polsky filed notice that Imperial Laundry plans to cease operations, close its facilities and terminate its employees. The layoffs are anticipated to occur on or after the close of business on Aug. 23, or within 14 days after that. Employees may be employed beyond that date due to business need or through the court-supervised receivership proceeding.

The company is entering receivership “due to changing business and industry circumstances,” Polsky said in his letter.

Imperial Laundry currently has 115 employees at 1236 13th St. in Racine and 6 employees at 2811 Carlisle St., Racine.

Established in 1991, Imperial Laundry has specialized in laundry services for the health care and hospitality industries in Wisconsin and Illinois.