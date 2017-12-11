Counterclaim alleges wine distributor owes $45k

Pure Wine Wisconsin alleged Kansas City company violated dealership law

by

December 11, 2017, 1:47 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/law/counterclaim-alleges-wine-distributor-owes-45k/

The Kansas City company responsible for wine bottles etched with the Green Bay Packers logo is alleging it is owed more than $45,000 by Pure Wine Wisconsin, a Milwaukee wine distributor.

Mano’s sells wine bottles with a variety of team logos, including the Green Bay Packers.

A part of Missouri-based Mano’s Inc.’s business involves selling wine bottles with custom labels, including names and logos of professional and collegiate sports teams. Pure Wine filed a lawsuit against Mano’s Inc. in November alleging the company violated Wisconsin dealership law when it ended their relationship.

In filing its answer and counterclaim, Mano’s argued Pure Wine does not qualify as a dealership under Wisconsin law. Whether it does or not, Mano’s said the agreement between the companies would be void because Pure Wine “made little or no effort to identify, develop, market to, or service potential purchasers … and, in fact, made almost no sales.”

Mano’s says Pure Wine requested the opportunity to sell its products in Wisconsin and it agreed to sell Pure Wine products on a purchase order basis. Mano’s says Pure Wine made orders in October 2016 and June 2017, but has not paid more than $45,000 in invoices for the products.

Most of the bottles ordered by Pure Wine were to have a Green Bay Packers Ice Bowl retro logo, but the invoices submitted to the court also include bottles with Marquette University, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Wisconsin, Madison and Milwaukee themes along with some for significant life events.

In the complaint, Pure Wine says it “exerted substantial efforts to identify, develop, market to and service potential purchasers.” It alleges it secured a verbal commitment from Roundy’s Supermarkets for 2,000 cases of the Packers wine, but the deal fell through when a Roundy’s representative allegedly said the company couldn’t work with Pure Wine as a vendor.

In the answer, Mano’s acknowledges Roundy’s expressed interest and that it valued the potential relationship with the grocery store chain. But it also says Roundy’s expressed concerns about Pure Wine’s ability to serve as a distributor and alleges that Pure Wine suggested not selling to Roundy’s as a part of the strategy moving forward.

The Mano’s counter claim seeks to have the Pure Wine lawsuit dismissed along with a judgment for an amount to be determined at trial.

The Kansas City company responsible for wine bottles etched with the Green Bay Packers logo is alleging it is owed more than $45,000 by Pure Wine Wisconsin, a Milwaukee wine distributor.

Mano’s sells wine bottles with a variety of team logos, including the Green Bay Packers.

A part of Missouri-based Mano’s Inc.’s business involves selling wine bottles with custom labels, including names and logos of professional and collegiate sports teams. Pure Wine filed a lawsuit against Mano’s Inc. in November alleging the company violated Wisconsin dealership law when it ended their relationship.

In filing its answer and counterclaim, Mano’s argued Pure Wine does not qualify as a dealership under Wisconsin law. Whether it does or not, Mano’s said the agreement between the companies would be void because Pure Wine “made little or no effort to identify, develop, market to, or service potential purchasers … and, in fact, made almost no sales.”

Mano’s says Pure Wine requested the opportunity to sell its products in Wisconsin and it agreed to sell Pure Wine products on a purchase order basis. Mano’s says Pure Wine made orders in October 2016 and June 2017, but has not paid more than $45,000 in invoices for the products.

Most of the bottles ordered by Pure Wine were to have a Green Bay Packers Ice Bowl retro logo, but the invoices submitted to the court also include bottles with Marquette University, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Wisconsin, Madison and Milwaukee themes along with some for significant life events.

In the complaint, Pure Wine says it “exerted substantial efforts to identify, develop, market to and service potential purchasers.” It alleges it secured a verbal commitment from Roundy’s Supermarkets for 2,000 cases of the Packers wine, but the deal fell through when a Roundy’s representative allegedly said the company couldn’t work with Pure Wine as a vendor.

In the answer, Mano’s acknowledges Roundy’s expressed interest and that it valued the potential relationship with the grocery store chain. But it also says Roundy’s expressed concerns about Pure Wine’s ability to serve as a distributor and alleges that Pure Wine suggested not selling to Roundy’s as a part of the strategy moving forward.

The Mano’s counter claim seeks to have the Pure Wine lawsuit dismissed along with a judgment for an amount to be determined at trial.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should workers be allowed to carry guns for protection?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Unions adjust to right-to-work reality

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Design inspiration: Timeless design principles
Design inspiration: Timeless design principles

Looking forward and back for examples of elegant simplicity

by Sam Hochberg

Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you
Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you

Planning ahead can help you head off the tension at the pass

by Paul Nobile

Set your business up for success
Set your business up for success

Our year-end checklist can help you prepare for a successful 2018

by Jim Flanagan

Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs
Taking a fact-based, data-driven approach to building effective employee retention programs

Retaining a motivated and engaged workforce is crucial to the success of Wisconsin manufacturers

by Thomas O'Rourke

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm