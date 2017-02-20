Wisconsin 36th in export growth with positive December

Exports down 6.4 percent in 2016

by

February 20, 2017, 12:19 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/international-trade-exports/wisconsin-36th-in-export-growth-with-positive-december/

Wisconsin companies increased exports by almost 2 percent in December after trending in the opposite direction for much of the year, according to U.S. Census data.

Shipping

The state exported almost $1.77 billion worth of goods during the month, a roughly $33 million increase over the same period in 2015. For the year, exports were still down by 6.4 percent, to roughly $21 billion.

The decline put Wisconsin 36th in the country for export growth. Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, North Dakota and Rhode Island led the way with just 14 states posting gains in exports. Indiana increased exports by 3 percent, while Michigan was up 2.4 percent. Other Midwestern states posting declines included Ohio, down 3.1 percent, Minnesota, off 3.9, Illinois, down 5.7 and Iowa, down 7.5.

For the year, U.S. exports were down 3.3 percent, to $1.45 trillion.

Still, Wisconsin’s positive finish was an improvement over the first 10 months of the year. BizTimes previously reported the state’s exports were down 7.2 percent through October. At the time, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. officials attributed the decline to a strong dollar and weak oil prices.

In addition to December’s positive showing, the state’s export picture improved in November, with a 4.8 percent decline helping to move the overall year in the right direction.

Imports into Wisconsin were down 4.9 percent through the first 10 months of the year, but they jumped sharply in November and December, with increases of 12.6 percent and 12.4 percent respectively. For the year, Wisconsin ended with $22.5 billion in imports, a 2.2 percent decline from 2015.

Wisconsin companies increased exports by almost 2 percent in December after trending in the opposite direction for much of the year, according to U.S. Census data.

Shipping

The state exported almost $1.77 billion worth of goods during the month, a roughly $33 million increase over the same period in 2015. For the year, exports were still down by 6.4 percent, to roughly $21 billion.

The decline put Wisconsin 36th in the country for export growth. Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, North Dakota and Rhode Island led the way with just 14 states posting gains in exports. Indiana increased exports by 3 percent, while Michigan was up 2.4 percent. Other Midwestern states posting declines included Ohio, down 3.1 percent, Minnesota, off 3.9, Illinois, down 5.7 and Iowa, down 7.5.

For the year, U.S. exports were down 3.3 percent, to $1.45 trillion.

Still, Wisconsin’s positive finish was an improvement over the first 10 months of the year. BizTimes previously reported the state’s exports were down 7.2 percent through October. At the time, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. officials attributed the decline to a strong dollar and weak oil prices.

In addition to December’s positive showing, the state’s export picture improved in November, with a 4.8 percent decline helping to move the overall year in the right direction.

Imports into Wisconsin were down 4.9 percent through the first 10 months of the year, but they jumped sharply in November and December, with increases of 12.6 percent and 12.4 percent respectively. For the year, Wisconsin ended with $22.5 billion in imports, a 2.2 percent decline from 2015.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Which of these firms named to the Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies list do you admire the most?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

02/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Transforming your Playbook for Change
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

02/28/20172:30 pm-6:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am