CONNOILS nabs Export Achievement Award

Waukesha firm recognized by Gov. Walker

by

May 11, 2017

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/international-trade-exports/connoils-nabs-export-achievement-award/

Waukesha-based CONNOILS LLC was recognized with an Export Achievement Award this morning at the Wisconsin International Trade Conference in Milwaukee.

Stacy Peterson, CEO of CONNOILS, receives an Export Achievement Award, presented by Gov. Scott Walker.

The company manufactures and distributes raw materials including oils, oil powders and protein powders used as ingredients in a range of products. It was founded in 2007 and is now exporting to 13 countries.

“It’s an honor and delight to be a recipient of this year’s Export Achievement Awards. I’m sure there are many deserving companies in the state of Wisconsin, and we congratulate our fellow award winners,” said Stacy Peterson, chief executive officer of CONNOILS. “Growing our export business has allowed us to expand our customer base beyond our borders and provide high-quality nutritional products to support health and wellness globally.”

Gov. Scott Walker presented the award to CONNOILS at a ceremony at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee as part of the WITC, hosted by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce’s World Trade Association.

Appleton-based CMD Corp. and Middleton-based Lucigen Corp. also received Export Achievement Awards. The winners are chosen based on measurable export growth, innovation, and contributions to the state’s overall economy and trade development.

“All three companies are outstanding examples of how developing and executing a proactive exporting strategy can be a real factor in a company’s overall growth,” said Gov. Scott Walker. “More Wisconsin businesses are recognizing the importance of being part of the global economy, and I commend this year’s award winners for their role in the state’s overall exporting success.”

There were nine semifinalists for the Export Achievement Awards. They were: Automated Pet Care Products, Carnivore Meat Co., Death’s Door Spirits, Eagle Technology, Fyxation Bicycle Co., Gehl Foods, Nelse and Pade, Red Flag Cargo Security Systems and Spaulding Clinical.

