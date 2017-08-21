Three insurance executives to launch new employee benefits firm

Midwest Insurance Group owners, mueller QAAS CEO partner on new venture

August 21, 2017, 12:24 PM

The owners of Delafield-based Midwest Insurance Group are partnering with longtime insurance industry executive Jim Mueller to create a new employee benefits firm, Midwest Insurance Benefits LLC.

Jeremy Cardenas and Troy Peterson

Jeremy Cardenas and Troy Peterson, principals of Midwest Insurance Group, are launching the new company with Mueller, president and chief executive officer of Waukesha-based employee benefits consulting firm mueller QAAS LLC and former president of Zywave and Frank F. Haack and Associates. 

The new firm will allow Midwest Insurance Group, a property and casualty brokerage, to expand its services to its approximately 800 clients throughout the Midwest. 

“Their expertise is in property-casualty; my 35 years are in the benefits arena,” Mueller said. “…So I’m coming in as a partner to help expand their portfolio in the benefits area and they will be using our staff here at mueller QAAS to service the clients and give them the most objective advice in the community. It’s a natural fit.”

Mueller

Jon Krawczyk has joined Midwest Insurance Benefits as vice president of employee benefits after 15 years as a consultant with Marsh & McLennan Agency of Wisconsin.

“We are excited to be able to offer expanded and more comprehensive benefits solutions through the combined leadership of two longtime industry leaders like Jon and Jim,” Cardenas said. “It’s rare to have two guys with this much experience in the benefits industry to come together and form a company that can offer the kind of employee benefits solutions to employers who have been underserved and presented the same solutions repackaged and relabeled for so long.”  

The new firm is the seventh company Mueller has been involved with owning. Collectively, Mueller said, those ventures have created 1,000 jobs.

“I think this is going to be another platform to create a number of jobs,” Mueller said. “My next goal is 1,500.”

