R&R Insurance names new COO

Michael Franz has been named chief operating officer at Waukesha-based R&R Insurance Services Inc.

Franz previously was chief financial officer at R&R, implementing and controlling the financial-related activities of the business, and managing its accounting and IT departments. In his new role, Franz will lead the functions and general operations of R&R, as well as participate in strategic decisions at the company.

He holds a bachelor’s in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Franz joined R&R as CFO in 2007. Franz previously was manager of accounting and finance at Johnson Controls Inc. and senior accountant at Kolb + Co.

“The value that Michael has brought to R&R over his 10 years is immense,” said Ken Riesch, president of R&R Insurance. “He has been instrumental in the financial responsibility and overall success of the company. Michael has a way of instilling integrity and confidence into those that he works with, and I look forward to the growth R&R will see with his new role.”

R&R Insurance is an independent insurance agency providing property, casualty, employee benefits, workers compensation, liability, life, dental and home/auto insurance. It was founded in 1975 and has about 170 employees at offices in Menomonee Falls, West Bend, Oconomowoc, Beaver Dam and Madison.