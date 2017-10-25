Northwestern Mutual dividend increasing to $5.3 billion in 2018

Payment still down from 2016 record

by

October 25, 2017, 11:22 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/insurance/northwestern-mutual-dividend-increasing-to-5-3-billion-in-2018/

Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. will pay out $5.3 billion in dividends to its policyowners in 2018, a roughly 2 percent increase over the current year.

Northwestern Mutual Tower & Commons

“Today’s ultra-low interest rates have driven the yields of high-quality fixed-income investments, that many investors rely on for low-risk growth, to historic lows. Yet our products continue to provide superior value that’s undeniably attractive to our policyowners in today’s environment,” said John Schlifske, Northwestern Mutual chairman and chief executive officer.

The payment is an increase from the $5.2 billion the company planned to pay out this year, but is still down from the record $5.6 billion paid in 2016.

Policyowners with whole life insurance, disability insurance and some annuity products are eligible for dividends and can use them to reduce the cost of premiums, take a cash payment, or increase the cash value or death benefit of a life insurance policy.

The company said it expects its dividend payment to be among the highest in the industry for both life and disability income insurance.

“I am incredibly proud of the value we are delivering to our policyowners through dividends,” Schlifske said. “For more than 160 years we’ve been managing our business effectively and acting in the best long-term interest of our clients, so we’re able to offer excellent product value and service for a lifetime of financial security.”

Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. will pay out $5.3 billion in dividends to its policyowners in 2018, a roughly 2 percent increase over the current year.

Northwestern Mutual Tower & Commons

“Today’s ultra-low interest rates have driven the yields of high-quality fixed-income investments, that many investors rely on for low-risk growth, to historic lows. Yet our products continue to provide superior value that’s undeniably attractive to our policyowners in today’s environment,” said John Schlifske, Northwestern Mutual chairman and chief executive officer.

The payment is an increase from the $5.2 billion the company planned to pay out this year, but is still down from the record $5.6 billion paid in 2016.

Policyowners with whole life insurance, disability insurance and some annuity products are eligible for dividends and can use them to reduce the cost of premiums, take a cash payment, or increase the cash value or death benefit of a life insurance policy.

The company said it expects its dividend payment to be among the highest in the industry for both life and disability income insurance.

“I am incredibly proud of the value we are delivering to our policyowners through dividends,” Schlifske said. “For more than 160 years we’ve been managing our business effectively and acting in the best long-term interest of our clients, so we’re able to offer excellent product value and service for a lifetime of financial security.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Will Milwaukee officials attract enough sponsors to pay for the entire operating cost of the streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Get ready for AI

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?
Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?

Having an incident response plan can help mitigate damages

by Melinda Toy

Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation
Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation

How to get the most value out of your CAD system

by David Vedder

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations
Another fall, another flu season, another plea for vaccinations

Less than half of Americans are getting this simple, safe and effective vaccine

by Paul Nobile

Ransomware: The new business nightmare
Ransomware: The new business nightmare

These cyberattacks are targeting both personal machines and business networks

by Brian Danzinger

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Optimizing building control systems
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

10/25/20178:30 am-4:00 pm

WCREW Showcase Awards 2017
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

10/26/20175:00 pm-8:30 pm

Marquette University Business Leaders Forum
Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union

11/01/201711:45 am-2:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Building confidence while navigating the payroll maze
Westmoor Country Club, Brookfield

11/03/20177:30 am-11:30 am