Roberts named president of Brooks Stevens

Allenton firm designs products for top manufacturers

August 24, 2017, 1:46 PM

Mike Roberts has been named president of Allenton-based product design and development firm Brooks Stevens Inc.

Roberts previously worked in business development at Brooks Stevens from 2004 to 2008, and helped bring on prominent clients like Robert Bosch Tool Corp., InSinkErator and The HON Co. He was recruited back to the firm in November by CEO of strategic initiatives and former president George Konstantakis. In the interim, Roberts was executive director of sales and marketing at Red Fusion Studios Inc. and then director of disruptive innovation at LS Research. He has more than 30 years of new product development and design automation experience.

“We are thrilled to have Mike leading BSI forward,” Konstantakis said. “He has the right combination of skills and talent to help us grow and we are excited by the opportunity to work together to help our clients shape the world.”

In his new role, Roberts will be responsible for leading the strategic vision of the company and helping BSI grow through investment in new technologies, broadened services, partnerships and new product development.

“We are passionate about helping clients find solutions to their business challenges and stay competitive in a world that’s rapidly changing,” Roberts said. “I look forward to leading such a dynamic and visionary team as we accelerate our success.”

Brooks Stevens was founded in 1934 by designer Clifford Brooks Stevens, and now designs products for clients including Harley-Davidson Inc., John Deere, GE Healthcare, Mercury Marine, Arctic Cat, Rubbermaid, Evenflo, Milwaukee Tool and Cybex International.

