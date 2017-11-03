Payne, Daniels named among most influential black corporate directors

Seven Milwaukee-area company directors among 300 named by Savoy

November 03, 2017, 12:09 PM

Addison-Clifton’s Ulice Payne Jr. and John Daniels Jr. of Quarles & Brady LLP were among the 300 business leaders named as 2017’s most influential black corporate directors by Savoy Magazine.

Payne, owner and president of Brookfield-based trade compliance firm Addison-Clifton, serves on the boards of a number of Milwaukee-area companies, including ManpowerGroup, Northwestern Mutual, and WEC Energy. He is also on the board of Footlocker.

“Ulice has been a much valued member of ManpowerGroup’s board of Driectors for ten years and we’re very pleased he is being recognized for his influence,” said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup chairman and chief executive officer. “His governance and audit experience, together with his global insight and inspiring leadership, is a tremendous asset to our board.”

Daniels is chairman emeritus of Milwaukee-based Quarles & Brady. Savoy recognized him for his place on the board of BMO Financial Corp., the U.S. holding company of BMO Financial Group.

Other directors of Milwaukee-area companies on the list included Northwestern Mutual board members Nicholas Braathwaite, founding partner of Riverwood Capital, and Benjamin Wilson, chairman of Beveridge & Diamond PC.

A.O. Smith director Gloster Current Jr., a former vice president at Northwestern Mutual, made the list as did Harley-Davidson director Alan Golston and Rockwell Automation director J. Phillip Holloman. Golston is U.S. program president with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Holloman is chief operating officer at Cintas Corp.

 

 

