ManpowerGroup names Frankiewicz North American president

Takes on part of COO’s role

June 22, 2017, 12:41 PM

Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup Inc. has named Becky Frankiewicz president for North America, beginning July 6.

Frankiewicz was hired away from her role as general manager of the Quaker Foods North America division at PepsiCo. in Chicago. Previously, she held several leadership roles at PepsiCo., including senior vice president, general manager global at Costco, vice president of innovation and strategy at Quaker and vice president of marketing at Frito Lay. Earlier in her career, Frankiewicz worked in senior strategic consulting positions at Deloitte and Andersen consulting. She has also been named one of the most creative people in the industry by Fast Company.

In her new role, Frankiewicz will be responsible for ManpowerGroup’s Experis, Manpower, Right Management and ManpowerGroup Solutions businesses in North America. She will report to Darryl Green, chief operating officer. Green previously completed the duties of the ManpowerGroup North America president, for which Frankiewicz will now be responsible.

“Becky has an impressive track record in innovation, transformation and delivering strategic, sustainable growth,” Green said. “I am pleased she will bring her strong leadership, passion and excellent P&L experience to further accelerate growth in our second largest market, and will lead our great North American team to drive even more value to the clients and individuals we serve.”

“This is an exciting time to join ManpowerGroup,” Frankiewicz said. “Having the right talent has become a key differentiator for companies that need to innovate and grow.  With jobs and organizations evolving to compete in the digital world, helping people upskill and have meaningful, sustainable careers is truly the defining challenge of our time. The purpose of this organization is clear and I’m excited about being a part of delivering on this mission, together with a talented team of leaders. I look forward to building on ManpowerGroup’s industry-leading heritage and leading the organization to become even more digitally-driven and consumer-focused in a rapidly changing world of work.”

ManpowerGroup is a global staffing and workforce solutions firm with about 27,000 employees at 2,900 offices worldwide. There are about 900 employees at its Milwaukee headquarters.

