Johnson Controls, ManpowerGroup CEOs move up pay rankings

The chief executive officers at Johnson Controls and ManpowerGroup moved up in executive compensation firm Equilar’s rankings of CEO pay at the largest companies.

The Equilar 100 ranks CEO compensation at the largest companies by revenue. It differs from the report the company will release later this year that focuses on the largest pay packages for public company chief executives.

Johnson Controls CEO Alex Molinaroli cracked the top 10 for 2016 with total compensation of $32.6 million, ranking him seventh on Equilar’s list. Molinaroli’s pay was increased by restricted share awards and lump sum payments triggered by JCI’s merger with Tyco International. The $17.3 million in total compensation Molinaroli received for 2015 ranked 35th on the list that year.

Equilar includes salary, bonuses, stock and options based on grant date value and other compensation in its figures. Pension and deferred compensation are not included.

ManpowerGroup’s Jonas Prising’s total compensation increased from $9.1 million to almost $11 million according to Equilar, moving him from 87th to 78th.

Kevin Mansell at Kohl’s Corp., the third area executive on the list, dropped from 91st to 92nd, although his total compensation increased from $8.2 million to $8.4 million.

The median pay for CEOs on the list was $15 million, up from $14.5 million in 2015. The media increase was 6 percent, up from a 3 percent increase in 2015.

The list also included eight CEOs with pay packages over $30 million, led by Thomas Rutledge at Charter Communications with $98 million. There were four CEOs with more than $30 million in pay in 2015.