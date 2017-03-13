Four Wisconsin companies named among ‘most ethical’

Manpower, Rockwell selected again



March 13, 2017, 12:49 PM

Four Wisconsin companies were among the 124 named as the “World’s Most Ethical” by the Ethisphere Institute, including two based in Milwaukee.

ManpowerGroup headquarters

ManpowerGroup’s global headquarters in downtown Milwaukee.

Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup was named to the list for the seventh straight year and Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation was chosen for the sixth consecutive year.

Madison-based Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corp. was also recognized for the seventh time and Oshkosh Corp. received its second straight recognition.

“This achievement is a direct result of our strong ethical culture in the Oshkosh Corporation family, and the commitment of our team members to always do the right thing,” said Wilson Jones, Oshkosh president and chief executive officer.

The list is based on Ethisphere’s Ethics Qutient rating system. The system is based on a company’s ethics and compliance program; corporate citizenship and responsibility; culture of ethics; governance; and leadership, innovation and reputation.

The 2017 list did not include Johnson Controls International plc. The company’s predecessor, Johnson Controls Inc., was named to the list for 10 straight years prior to its merger with Tyco International.

