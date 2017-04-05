Carol Schneider to receive BizTimes Lifetime Achievement Award

Carol Schneider, the founder and chief executive officer of Grafton-based SEEK Careers/Staffing Inc., will receive the 2017 BizTimes Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award will be presented to Schneider at the 13th annual BizExpo on Wednesday, May 24, at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Schneider founded SEEK Careers/Staffing 46 years ago. The commercial staffing service provides temporary office, accounting, skilled and light industrial employees. SEEK has 14 brick and mortar branch offices in Wisconsin, one in Minnesota and two virtual offices in Wisconsin.

She also founded SEEK Professionals LLC, which recruits and places direct-hire manufacturing and service professionals, and re-Employ.com, which re-engages retirees.

Schneider also founded Guardian HealthStaff LLC, which she recently sold.

Schneider is also extremely active in the community. She recently formed an ad hoc community committee to improve the hours and availability of the Ozaukee County Shared Ride Taxi. She served on the Board of the Tempo International Foundation and is the past president of Tempo International, an organization of executive and professional women. She served on the council of the Milwaukee 7 Economic Development Group. She served on the Ozaukee County Economic Development Corporation Board. She also served on the UW-Whitewater Business College Dean’s Advisory Board. She was one of the founders of Ozaukee County’s Workforce 2020 initiative.

Schneider joins an illustrious list of past recipients of the BizTimes Lifetime Achievement award, including: George and Julie Mosher, co-founders of National Business Furniture; Steve Laughlin, co-founder and chief executive officer of Laughlin Constable; Gary Grunau, real estate developer and president of Grucon Group LLC; Michael Cudahy, founder of Marquette Electronics and philanthropist; Sheldon Lubar, founder and chairman of Lubar & Co. in Milwaukee; Fritz and Debra Usinger of Usinger’s Famous Sausage; Richard Pieper Sr., chairman of PPC Partners Inc.; Stephen Marcus, former CEO of The Marcus Corp.; George Dalton, former CEO of Fiserv Inc.; Robert Kern, former CEO of Generac; Joe Zilber, former CEO of Zilber Ltd.; and Harry Quadracci, former CEO of Quad/Graphics Inc.

Schneider will be presented the BizTimes Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the Bravo! Entrepreneur/I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) awards luncheon at BizExpo.