Wispark planning hotel, corporate campus in Pleasant Prairie

Gateway at Lakeview would be located on 34 acres at Highway 165

by

November 27, 2017, 1:48 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/hospitality-tourism/wispark-planning-hotel-corporate-campus-in-pleasant-prairie/

Wispark LLC, a long time investor and developer of Pleasant Prairie real estate, has a project in the works northeast of I-94 and Highway 165 that could include a corporate campus, hotel and retail.

The Gateway at Lakeview Development would be built on two vacant properties totaling 34 acres just north of the Pleasant Prairie Prime Outlets, according to plans submitted to the village.

The project is in preliminary stages and requires approval from the village and the Department of Transportation, which has jurisdiction of Highway 165 and 120th Avenue.

Wispark, the real estate development division of Milwaukee-based WEC Energy, is seeking plan commission approval for a zoning map amendment to move forward with the project.

If the Gateway project does move forward, the hotel portion of the development could be the third hotel in the direct vicinity.

In October, affiliate of Highland Park, Illinois-based Varin Kenosha Land Partners I LLC, announced it would develop a 108 room, four-story Fairfield Inn and Suites southeast of I-94 and Highway 165.

Varin has owned the nearby DoubleTree by Hilton Pleasant Prairie, 11800 108th St., (formerly a Radisson hotel) for 12 years.

Hiring helper

Montage Talent builds interviewing software empire

