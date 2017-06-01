Wisconsin’s first Westin debuts in downtown Milwaukee

Westin Hotels & Resorts opened its first hotel in Wisconsin on Thursday, just south of the U.S. Bank Center in downtown Milwaukee. Westin is a brand of Starwood Hotels & Resorts, which was acquired last year by Marriott International.

The 220-room, pet-friendly hotel is owned by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Jackson Street Holdings LLC and managed by Merrillville, Indiana-based White Lodging Services Corp.

The 10-story hotel includes 9,000 square feet of meeting space and a 5,000-square-foot ballroom that seats up to 300 people. The hotel is located on the east side of North Van Buren Street between East Michigan Street and East Clybourn Street. It connects to the U.S. Bank Center’s Galleria Level, which also connects to the 833 East office tower.

The Westin includes Italian-American steakhouse, Stella Van Buren on its third floor and a high-end bar with a selection of craft bourbon and an extensive wine list.

The Westin brand’s focus on wellness is felt throughout the hotel, from its living plant wall on the hotel’s “haven” level on the third floor to the white tea scents piped in through the building.

“Milwaukee is infectiously energetic, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring Westin’s empowering commitment to wellness to a city that embraces that spirit,” said Jeffrey Hess, the hotel’s general manager.

Westin offers guests a Tri-Westin package of two passes for kayak tours with Milwaukee Kayak Company, two Bublr bike day passes and urban hotspots and access to the Westin’s Gear Lending program to provide workout equipment from New Balance.

“Surrounded by lakefront bike trails, music and museums, art and architecture, we are excited to treat our global guests and local residents to a refreshing experience that provides a real taste of the city,” Hess said.