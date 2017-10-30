Wisconsin hotels and resorts named top in the Midwest by Condé Nast

Four Wisconsin hotels and three Wisconsin resorts have been recognized as Top Midwest properties in Condé Nast Traveler’s 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Pfister Hotel and the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel were ranked fourth and 12th, respectively, as Top Hotels in the Midwest.

The Edgewater in Madison was ranked sixth and the Inn on Woodlake in Kohler was ranked 18th.

In the resort category, The American Club in Kohler ranked number one for Top Resorts in the Midwest. Sundara Inn & Spa in the Wisconsin Dells ranked fifth and Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva ranked seventh.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and one of the most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.”

More than 300,000 readers submitted millions of ratings and tens of thousands of comments, voting on 7,320 hotels and resorts, 610 cities, 225 islands, 468 cruise ships, 158 airlines and 195 airports.

Milwaukee-based Marcus Hotels & Resorts Marcus Corp., which owns and operates The Pfister Hotel and the Grand Geneva, had a total of four properties on the Conde Nast list.

Also recognized were The Garland in North Hollywood, California as a top hotel in Los Angeles and Skirvin Hilton Hotel, Oklahoma City, Okla., which ranked 17th as a top Midwest hotel.

“It is an honor to have four hotels in our portfolio recognized by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler as top hotels in their respective markets,” said Greg Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation. “These prestigious recognitions are a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing extraordinary experiences and unparalleled hospitality to our guests.”

The Readers’ Choice Awards were announced in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler.