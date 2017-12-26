Wisconsin Airbnb hosts earned $25.2 million in 2017

Airbnb announced that its Wisconsin hosts earned a combined $25.2 million and welcomed 210,000 guests in 2017.

The 210,000 guest arrivals to Wisconsin via Airbnb represents 97 percent year-over-year growth.

There are now over 4,000 Wisconsin hosts who share their homes for via Airbnb.

An overview of 2017 guest arrivals and total host income, broken down by the top 30 home sharing markets in Wisconsin:

City Total 2017 Guest Arrivals Total 2017 Host Income Milwaukee 40,600 $4.2 million Madison 27,330 $3.6 million Wisconsin Dells 6,730 $718,000 Green Bay 6,520 $887,000 Lake Geneva 4,580 $652,000 Sturgeon Bay 4,420 $586,000 Egg Harbor 2,650 $415,000 Appleton 2,590 $282,000 La Crosse 2,460 $211,000 Eau Claire 2,340 $140,000 Oshkosh 2,240 $510,000 Baraboo 2,190 $235,000 Hayward 2,090 $287,000 Superior 1,980 $178,000 Williams Bay 1,960 $211,000 Bayfield 1,904 $206,000 Wauwatosa 1,710 $212,000 Ashland 1,460 $157,000 Kenosha 1,400 $187,000 Plymouth 1,230 $209,000 Elkhorn 1,160 $250,000 Eagle River 1,100 $150,000 Sheboygan 1,080 $177,000 Cable 1,030 $88,000 Poynette 1,030 $98,000 Rhinelander 930 $107,000 Fitchburg 920 $101,000 Wausau 900 $119,000 De Pere 860 $76,000 Shawano 860 $82,000

