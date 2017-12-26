Wisconsin Airbnb hosts earned $25.2 million in 2017

Welcomed 210,000 guests this year

December 26, 2017, 10:36 AM

Airbnb’s homepage.

Airbnb announced that its Wisconsin hosts earned a combined $25.2 million and welcomed 210,000 guests in 2017.

The 210,000 guest arrivals to Wisconsin via Airbnb represents 97 percent year-over-year growth.

There are now over 4,000 Wisconsin hosts who share their homes for via Airbnb.

An overview of 2017 guest arrivals and total host income, broken down by the top 30 home sharing markets in Wisconsin:

 

City Total 2017

Guest Arrivals

 Total 2017

Host Income
Milwaukee 40,600 $4.2 million
Madison 27,330 $3.6 million
Wisconsin Dells 6,730 $718,000
Green Bay 6,520 $887,000
Lake Geneva 4,580 $652,000
Sturgeon Bay 4,420 $586,000
Egg Harbor 2,650 $415,000
Appleton 2,590 $282,000
La Crosse 2,460 $211,000
Eau Claire 2,340 $140,000
Oshkosh 2,240 $510,000
Baraboo 2,190 $235,000
Hayward 2,090 $287,000
Superior 1,980 $178,000
Williams Bay 1,960 $211,000
Bayfield 1,904 $206,000
Wauwatosa 1,710 $212,000
Ashland 1,460 $157,000
Kenosha 1,400 $187,000
Plymouth 1,230 $209,000
Elkhorn 1,160 $250,000
Eagle River 1,100 $150,000
Sheboygan 1,080 $177,000
Cable 1,030 $88,000
Poynette 1,030 $98,000
Rhinelander 930 $107,000
Fitchburg 920 $101,000
Wausau 900 $119,000
De Pere 860 $76,000
Shawano 860 $82,000

