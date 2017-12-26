Wisconsin Airbnb hosts earned $25.2 million in 2017

Airbnb announced that its Wisconsin hosts earned a combined $25.2 million and welcomed 210,000 guests in 2017.
The 210,000 guest arrivals to Wisconsin via Airbnb represents 97 percent year-over-year growth.
There are now over 4,000 Wisconsin hosts who share their homes for via Airbnb.
An overview of 2017 guest arrivals and total host income, broken down by the top 30 home sharing markets in Wisconsin:
|City
|Total 2017
Guest Arrivals
|Total 2017
Host Income
|Milwaukee
|40,600
|$4.2 million
|Madison
|27,330
|$3.6 million
|Wisconsin Dells
|6,730
|$718,000
|Green Bay
|6,520
|$887,000
|Lake Geneva
|4,580
|$652,000
|Sturgeon Bay
|4,420
|$586,000
|Egg Harbor
|2,650
|$415,000
|Appleton
|2,590
|$282,000
|La Crosse
|2,460
|$211,000
|Eau Claire
|2,340
|$140,000
|Oshkosh
|2,240
|$510,000
|Baraboo
|2,190
|$235,000
|Hayward
|2,090
|$287,000
|Superior
|1,980
|$178,000
|Williams Bay
|1,960
|$211,000
|Bayfield
|1,904
|$206,000
|Wauwatosa
|1,710
|$212,000
|Ashland
|1,460
|$157,000
|Kenosha
|1,400
|$187,000
|Plymouth
|1,230
|$209,000
|Elkhorn
|1,160
|$250,000
|Eagle River
|1,100
|$150,000
|Sheboygan
|1,080
|$177,000
|Cable
|1,030
|$88,000
|Poynette
|1,030
|$98,000
|Rhinelander
|930
|$107,000
|Fitchburg
|920
|$101,000
|Wausau
|900
|$119,000
|De Pere
|860
|$76,000
|Shawano
|860
|$82,000
Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.
