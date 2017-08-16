State Fair 2017 attendance exceeds 1 million

Slight increase from last year

August 16, 2017, 12:14 PM

If you devoured a cream puff at the Wisconsin State Fair last week, you were in the company of 1,028,049 other fairgoers who collectively consumed 408,000 cream puffs over the 10-day celebration of all-things-Wisconsin from Aug. 3-13.

Wisconsin State Fair

More than 1 million people attended the 2017 Wisconsin State Fair.

Showing a 1.2 percent increase from 2016, this year’s crowd marks the fifth consecutive year that attendance exceeded one million. Of the past five years, 2015 brought in the highest amount of fairgoers with 1,033,053.

“The consistent numbers over the past years show that we have a great model to work with and that people come to the fair and have a great time,” Kristi Chuckel, State Fair communications director said. “We know that there are things we did really well but there is always room for improvement.”

Chuckel said the fair’s pre-promotions, various deals and almost-perfect weather all contributed to this year’s numbers. Thunderstorms and rain on Aug. 3 was to blame for low attendance on opening day.

Among other post-fair numbers, Catalano Produce Company used 42,000 lemons to make its Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade, Albanese Roadhouse served 9,800 orders of Spaghetti and Meatballs Mozzarella Sticks, the new WonderFair Wheel gave 82,000 rides, and 3,700 exhibitors participated in the fair’s many contests, according to Wisconsin State fair.

Wisconsin State Fair is 166 years old and for the past 125 years, the West Allis location has been its home. Before then, the fair was held in Janesville.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

