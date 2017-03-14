SpringHill Suites coming to Wauwatosa

When a hotel opens as part of the Mandel Group’s $36 million mixed-use development at Milwaukee County Research Park in Wauwatosa, it will be a SpringHill Suites by Marriott.

The flag for the 120-room hotel was announced Tuesday by Kyle Strigenz, co-owner of HKS Holdings, the company chosen to develop the hotel portion of the project, during a research park board meeting.

HKS also developed the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel in the Historic Third Ward in Milwaukee.

Mandel will develop three parcels at the southeast corner of Innovation Drive and Watertown Plank Road. The project also includes up to 100 apartments and retail including Vita Physical Therapy and Fitness.

Strigenz said SpringHill Suites felt like a good fit for the development. HKS has not yet chosen an operator for the hotel.

Construction on the apartments will begin this summer. Hotel construction is slated to begin in early 2018.

SpringHill Suites by Marriott opened a 150-room hotel at the corner of 4th and Wells streets in downtown Milwaukee in July.