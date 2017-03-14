SpringHill Suites coming to Wauwatosa

120-room hotel part of Mandel project at Milwaukee County Research Park

by

March 14, 2017, 3:06 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/hospitality-tourism/springhill-suites-coming-to-wauwatosa/

When a hotel opens as part of the Mandel Group’s $36 million mixed-use development at Milwaukee County Research Park in Wauwatosa, it will be a SpringHill Suites by Marriott.

The Spring Hill Suites by Marriott

The Spring Hill Suites by Marriott

The flag for the 120-room hotel was announced Tuesday by Kyle Strigenz, co-owner of HKS Holdings, the company chosen to develop the hotel portion of the project, during a research park board meeting.

HKS also developed the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel in the Historic Third Ward in Milwaukee.

Mandel will develop three parcels at the southeast corner of Innovation Drive and Watertown Plank Road. The project also includes up to 100 apartments and retail including Vita Physical Therapy and Fitness.

Strigenz said SpringHill Suites felt like a good fit for the development. HKS has not yet chosen an operator for the hotel.

Construction on the apartments will begin this summer. Hotel construction is slated to begin in early 2018.

SpringHill Suites by Marriott opened a 150-room hotel at the corner of 4th and Wells streets in downtown Milwaukee in July.

When a hotel opens as part of the Mandel Group’s $36 million mixed-use development at Milwaukee County Research Park in Wauwatosa, it will be a SpringHill Suites by Marriott.

The Spring Hill Suites by Marriott

The Spring Hill Suites by Marriott

The flag for the 120-room hotel was announced Tuesday by Kyle Strigenz, co-owner of HKS Holdings, the company chosen to develop the hotel portion of the project, during a research park board meeting.

HKS also developed the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel in the Historic Third Ward in Milwaukee.

Mandel will develop three parcels at the southeast corner of Innovation Drive and Watertown Plank Road. The project also includes up to 100 apartments and retail including Vita Physical Therapy and Fitness.

Strigenz said SpringHill Suites felt like a good fit for the development. HKS has not yet chosen an operator for the hotel.

Construction on the apartments will begin this summer. Hotel construction is slated to begin in early 2018.

SpringHill Suites by Marriott opened a 150-room hotel at the corner of 4th and Wells streets in downtown Milwaukee in July.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Pleasant Prairie plans to buy 458 acres along I-94 from Abbott Labs for $37.5 million to create a business park. Is this a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Make way for Marquette

Lovell leads transformation of campus

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The winds of economic and political change are blowing
The winds of economic and political change are blowing

What it means for Wisconsin companies

by David Werner

Want lower health insurance rates?
Want lower health insurance rates?

Fatigue the bidding process at your own peril

by John Preuss

Why we climb
Why we climb

Improving lung health, one step at a time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing: Where should you start?
Content marketing: Where should you start?

Hint: the customer journey doesn’t end with the sale

by Robert Wendt

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Agile Executive Roundtable
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

03/15/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

03/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

03/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

"The Corners of Brookfield" hosted by IBAW
Wisconsin Club

03/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am