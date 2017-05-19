Residence Inn by Marriott completes renovation project

All 131 suites of downtown hotel updated

by

May 19, 2017, 2:09 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/hospitality-tourism/residence-inn-by-marriott-completes-renovation-project/

The owners of the Residence Inn by Marriott hotel in downtown Milwaukee have recently completed a multi-million dollar renovation to the hotel.

The Residence Inn by Marriott hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

Minneapolis-based CSM Corporation completed the property-wide renovation, which included a complete renovation of all 131 suites, meeting spaces, the fitness room, laundry room and public spaces.

The hotel is located in the ASQ Center at 648 N. Plankinton Ave., which is connected to The Shops of Grand Avenue and once housed Gimbels and later Marshall Fields department stores.

The latest renovation incorporated the modern Residence Inn look but retained the tradition of the historic Gimbels Department Store.

“We’re committed to providing a completely enjoyable, comfortable and memorable guest experience throughout our property,” said Bryan Fish, the hotel’s general manger. “Our guests deserve an outstanding stay, whether they’re with us a single day or an entire month. We’re confident these renovations will ensure that is the case.”

Meanwhile, the 195,093-square-foot office, retail and parking portion of the ASQ building was listed for sale earlier this month by CBRE Capital Markets. Patrick Gallagher, Peter Langhoff, Max Schultz, and William Bonifas in CBRE’s Milwaukee office have listed the property on behalf of the owner, Irgens. The offer includes three of the building’s five condominium units, which encompasses the first floor retail, second floor retail and office, portions of the third and fourth floor office, and the below-grade parking structure containing 152 parking stalls.

The owners of the Residence Inn by Marriott hotel in downtown Milwaukee have recently completed a multi-million dollar renovation to the hotel.

The Residence Inn by Marriott hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

Minneapolis-based CSM Corporation completed the property-wide renovation, which included a complete renovation of all 131 suites, meeting spaces, the fitness room, laundry room and public spaces.

The hotel is located in the ASQ Center at 648 N. Plankinton Ave., which is connected to The Shops of Grand Avenue and once housed Gimbels and later Marshall Fields department stores.

The latest renovation incorporated the modern Residence Inn look but retained the tradition of the historic Gimbels Department Store.

“We’re committed to providing a completely enjoyable, comfortable and memorable guest experience throughout our property,” said Bryan Fish, the hotel’s general manger. “Our guests deserve an outstanding stay, whether they’re with us a single day or an entire month. We’re confident these renovations will ensure that is the case.”

Meanwhile, the 195,093-square-foot office, retail and parking portion of the ASQ building was listed for sale earlier this month by CBRE Capital Markets. Patrick Gallagher, Peter Langhoff, Max Schultz, and William Bonifas in CBRE’s Milwaukee office have listed the property on behalf of the owner, Irgens. The offer includes three of the building’s five condominium units, which encompasses the first floor retail, second floor retail and office, portions of the third and fourth floor office, and the below-grade parking structure containing 152 parking stalls.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Bon-Ton Stores Inc. become profitable again under new leadership?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next act

MSO move could shift city’s performing arts landscape

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Building value for the future—not just for a sale
Building value for the future—not just for a sale

Creating an asset for continued growth and sustainability

by Joel Nettesheim

What an interesting world we live in!
What an interesting world we live in!

Shipping outside of the box – a breakdown on shipping specialized cargo

by Robert Gardenier

Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond
Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond

Threats evolve—and so should you

by Derek Laczniak

What now?
What now?

Answer that question before employees head to the ER

by Paul Nobile

There’s no place like home
There’s no place like home

Four steps to effective local B2B event marketing

by Jon Anne Willow

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Future Technology in the Workplace and Beyond
Wisconsin Club

05/19/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm