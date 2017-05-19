Residence Inn by Marriott completes renovation project

The owners of the Residence Inn by Marriott hotel in downtown Milwaukee have recently completed a multi-million dollar renovation to the hotel.

Minneapolis-based CSM Corporation completed the property-wide renovation, which included a complete renovation of all 131 suites, meeting spaces, the fitness room, laundry room and public spaces.

The hotel is located in the ASQ Center at 648 N. Plankinton Ave., which is connected to The Shops of Grand Avenue and once housed Gimbels and later Marshall Fields department stores.

The latest renovation incorporated the modern Residence Inn look but retained the tradition of the historic Gimbels Department Store.

“We’re committed to providing a completely enjoyable, comfortable and memorable guest experience throughout our property,” said Bryan Fish, the hotel’s general manger. “Our guests deserve an outstanding stay, whether they’re with us a single day or an entire month. We’re confident these renovations will ensure that is the case.”

Meanwhile, the 195,093-square-foot office, retail and parking portion of the ASQ building was listed for sale earlier this month by CBRE Capital Markets. Patrick Gallagher, Peter Langhoff, Max Schultz, and William Bonifas in CBRE’s Milwaukee office have listed the property on behalf of the owner, Irgens. The offer includes three of the building’s five condominium units, which encompasses the first floor retail, second floor retail and office, portions of the third and fourth floor office, and the below-grade parking structure containing 152 parking stalls.