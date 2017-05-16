New elevated viewing deck added to Miller Lite Oasis

Summerfest concert-goers this year will be able to watch shows at the Miller Lite Oasis from a new elevated viewing deck, officials announced today.

The “Level Up” viewing deck is among a host of renovations to the Miller Lite Oasis at Henry Maier Festival Park that will be ready for the 50th edition of Summerfest.

The deck will overlook the Miller Lite Oasis stage and feature a private bar and restrooms, seating and flatscreen TVs. Guests will receive a wristband allowing them to come and go from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

It will be open during the 11 days of Summerfest, which runs June 28-July 9.

Tickets to reserve a spot in the viewing deck will cost $100 per person and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, 1-800-745-3000 or at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office. A “Level Up” ticket includes admission to Summerfest, two beverages and appetizers.

Some of the headliners at the Miller Lite Oasis stage this year include Flume, Bleachers, Ludacris, Walk The Moon, DNCE and Lee Brice.

“Our fans have asked for this type of hospitality area and we are excited to offer Level Up for Summerfest’s 50th edition to enhance our fans concert experience,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Other renovations to the Miller Lite Oasis include a redesigned stage, a new Miller Lite House bar, an expansion of the MillerCoors hospitality deck and upgrades to all other bar areas.

It’s the first major upgrade to the Miller Lite Oasis since 2006.