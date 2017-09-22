Mitchell International customer satisfaction up in new study

Customer satisfaction among General Mitchell International Airport passengers is up in this year’s study by J.D. Power and Associates.

The Milwaukee airport’s index score was 779 on a 1,000-point scale, up from last year’s score of 772. Mitchell International ranked 13th among 21 medium-sized airports in North America.

The study measures traveler satisfaction by examining six factors, including terminal facilities, airport accessibility, security check, baggage claim, check-in/baggage check, and food, beverage and retail.

Topping the list among medium airports was Sacramento International Airport, with an index score of 810. Other top-performing airports in that category included Indianapolis International Airport (807 score), Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (806), Jacksonville International Airport (797) and Palm Beach International Airport (796).

The study is based on responses from nearly 35,000 North American travelers who traveled through at least one domestic airport during the past three months.

Among mega airports, Orlando International Airport ranked highest, with a score of 778, followed by Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (767) and McCarran international Airport (765).

In the large airport category, John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California topped the list, with a score of 796. Tampa International Airport ranked second with a score of 795 and Dallas Love Field ranked third (790).

The study noted that overall customer satisfaction has reached an all-time high of 749, up 18 points from last year’s overall score. The increase is attributed to higher satisfaction with security check, thanks to fewer TSA staffing issues this year, and gains in check-in/baggage check and food and retail.

“Capacity has become a huge challenge for North American airports, with many reporting 100 percent of available parking spots being filled and large airports, such as Orlando International, setting passenger volume records each month for more than three years straight,” said Michael Taylor, travel practice lead at J.D. Power. “Despite these difficulties, airports are responding with new technology and old-fashioned personal skills to win over harried travelers. These range from smartphone apps that tell travelers where to find a parking spot to therapy dogs—and in one case, a therapy pig—mingling with travelers to relieve stress and improve the overall airport experience.”