Louis Bass building sold in Walker's Point

Historic warehouse located in area near recent revitalization

April 17, 2017, 1:12 PM

A historic five-story warehouse in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood has been sold for possible redevelopment.

The Louis Bass building in Walker's Point has been sold.

The Louis Bass building in Walker’s Point has been sold.

The Louis Bass building at 331 S. 3rd St., was sold by Mitchell B. Van Dyke LLC., a real estate group led by developer Peter Moede to 331 South 3rd Street LLC, which is registered to Jeremy Ebner for $560,000.

The registered agent’s address is 1237 W. Bruce St.. where KPH Construction is located. KPH Construction owner, Keith Harenda and Ebner could not be reached for comment.

Harenda is currently working on renovating the historic Hotel Northland in downtown Green Bay.

There are no plans filed with the city of Milwaukee for redevelopment of the Louis Bass property.

The 28,000-square-foot warehouse at South 3rd Street and West Florida Street was built in 1890. It is assessed by the city of Milwaukee at $431,000.

The property is located east of the Iron Horse Hotel and next to the building that had been planned for Global Water Center II, at 326-332 Florida St., but that project was recently canceled.

