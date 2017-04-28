Lake Geneva Comfort Suites hotel sold for $5.7 million

The Comfort Suites Lake Geneva East hotel sold to an Illinois company for $5.67 million, according to state real estate records.

The 80-room hotel at 300 E. Main Street, was sold by Geneva Lakes Hotel Group, LLC, which is registered to Robert Rehm, Jr. of Waterloo to KNMG Hotels, LLC of Wood Dale, Illinois.

The Comfort Suites is part of Choice Hotels International, which owns several mid-scale hotel brands including Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Sleep Inn, Quality Inn and Clarion.

Choice is planning to build a Cambria Hotels & Suites, one of its high-end brands, near the Shops of Grand Avenue in downtown Milwaukee.