A Chicago developer is hoping to convert the second floor of the 96-year-old Chase Bank building in downtown Kenosha into a 36-room hotel.

Mohamed Siraj has submitted an application to the city to renovate the second floor of the 37,808-square-foot building.

Siraj could not be reached for comment. He is working with PMPC Architects, of Chicago on the $3 million project.

Chase Bank would continue to operate on the first floor of the building. The hotel would have a check-in desk, lobby, conference rooms and two seating areas on the first floor, according to plans submitted to the city.

A surface parking lot, with 72 spaces, already exists behind the building, that would be enough for the hotel guests, according to the plans.

The hotel would operate seven days a week and employ 15 people, according to plans submitted to the city. The Kenosha plan commission will review the project Thursday.

Because the building is historic, Siraj is not proposing any external changes.

The building, which is located six blocks from Lake Michigan and within walking distance to the Kenosha Public Museum and other downtown attractions, was built in 1921.

It was sold in 2013 to Paul McDonough, of Kenosha, for $1.3 million, according to state records.

The building is currently assessed at $585,300 by the city.