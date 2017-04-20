HKS Holdings developing hotel on former Laacke & Joys site

HKS Holdings, the Milwaukee-based company that developed the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel in the Historic Third Ward, is working with Wangard Partners to build a hotel north of the new office building on the former Laacke & Joys site in downtown Milwaukee.

Wangard Partners is redeveloping the former Laacke & Joys site at 1433 N. Water St. along the Milwaukee River. Brookfield-based Bader Rutter & Associates will anchor 60,000 square feet of the office portion of the building.

Kyle Strigenz, co-owner of HKS Holdings, confirmed the partnership Thursday, but would not say how large the hotel will be or the timing of the project.

“The only thing we can confirm is that we are working with Stu (Wangard, chief executive officer and chairman of Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners.)

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting the hotel will be 24 stories, citing unnamed sources.

When Wangard submitted plans to the city of Milwaukee in February 2016,  to tear down the existing buildings on the former Laacke & Joys site, 1433 N. Water St., the plans called for a 12-story, 140 room hotel.

Updated documents have not been filed with the City of Milwaukee.

Wangard also would not comment on the size of the hotel, referring all questions to Strigenz.

“We’re excited to be working with (HKS), they are a very talented team,” Wangard said.

Brookfield-based Bader Rutter & Associates is moving its headquarters into the office building portion of the project this month and will lease 60,000 square feet. Wangard said there is still about 50,000 square feet of space available for lease in the building.

 

HKS Holdings currently is developing a 120-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott at Milwaukee County Research Park in Wauwatosa.

