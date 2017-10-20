Fairfield Inn and Suites planned near Pleasant Prairie outlet mall

108-room hotel could break ground in November

by

October 20, 2017, 5:46 PM

A four-story Fairfield Inn and Suites hotel is planned southeast of I-94 and Highway 165 in Pleasant Prairie, as more businesses continue to take advantage of the growing number of companies locating along the freeway corridor in Kenosha County.

Rendering of the hotel.

The 108-room hotel will be developed on about half of 6.3 acres of vacant land owned by an affiliate of Highland Park, Illinois-based Varin Kenosha Land Partners I LLC.

The site, at 10601 120th Ave., is immediately north of Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets.

The project includes the 108-room hotel and two future retail or restaurant buildings to the south that will be constructed at a later date, according to documents submitted to the Village of Pleasant Prairie.

Varin Reality LLC has owned the DoubleTree by Hilton Pleasant Prairie (formerly a Radisson hotel) for 12 years. The company also owns four apartment communities and warehouse and office space in the Kenosha market.

“We think there is demand for another hotel in Pleasant Prairie,” said David Nankin, managing member of Varin Real Estate. “Pleasant Prairie is experiencing great development and we are excited to bring the first Marriot-branded property to Kenosha County.”

The village plan commission will vote on the company’s master conceptual plan and detailed site and operational plans on Monday.

Pending approvals, Nankin would like to break ground in November and open the hotel in October 2018.

